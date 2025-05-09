            
BCCI halts IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid military tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 12:41 PM
The BCCI has not provided a timeline for the resumption of IPL 2025, stating that future decisions will depend on the evolving security landscape.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly announced the indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, which intensified after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.

The decision was made following an emergency meeting, emphasizing the safety of players, staff, and spectators, according to a PTI report.

A senior BCCI official stated, "It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war." The suspension casts uncertainty over the remainder of the season, originally set to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata.

The move follows the abandonment of the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts in nearby regions.

It is to be noted that several overseas cricket boards are also closely monitoring developments. Cricket Australia, whose players and staff are active in the IPL, issued a statement confirming it is closely tracking the situation and maintaining regular contact with its personnel in India.


First Published on May 9, 2025 12:36 PM

