MIB launches India Cine Hub portal for filming permissions; Prasar Bharati's new OTT Waves offers interactive games

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) launched a revamped one-stop portal called India Cine Hub (ICH) on Wednesday, designed for producers and directors to obtain permissions for filming in India. Additionally, the MIB had introduced Prasar Bharati’s new streaming platform, Waves, which also features interactive games. The OTT app offers three subscription tiers ranging from ₹30 per month to ₹999 per year.

The ICH portal allows producers and directors to apply for financial incentives and provides online payment processing. Previously known as the Film Facilitation Office, the portal now supports applications for filming at railway stations, on trains, and at Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites. Currently, five states have been integrated into the platform, with plans to onboard additional central agencies, such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The MIB envisions transforming the ICH portal into a B2B e-commerce hub for movie production, enabling producers and directors to sell their films to distributors.

The Prasar Bharati's OTT platform Waves now has multiple games on its platform. From Casual games to sports interactive games. A user can play multiple games, can shop online and watch movies on one single platform.

The subscription plan of Waves is categorized in Platinum Plan- Rs 999 per year, Diamond Plan- Rs 350 per year. A user can stream the content on multiple devices depending on the subscription plan.

The Gold Plan users can access content in 480p and can stream live TV and Radio alongwith free movies available on the platform.