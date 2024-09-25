MIB partners with MEAI; launches WAVES Anime & Manga contest

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), has officially launched the WAVES Anime & Manga Contest (WAM!). This innovative contest is part of the “Create in India Challenge”, aiming to nurture local talent and tap into the growing interest in Japanese manga and anime among Indian audiences.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, unveiled the Create in India Challenge—Season One at New Delhi on 22nd August, 2024. This challenge serves as a precursor to the upcoming WAVES summit, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Design in India, Design for the World,” articulated during the 78th Independence Day address.

The WAM! Finale will take place as part of the WAVES summit from February 5 to 9, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Anime Japan and similar international events, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Talking about the immense potential of Webtoons, Anime & Manga in India and the world, the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju said "With its rich storytelling, creative styles and vibrant artistry, WAM! has the capability of elevating Indian talent on a global stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly and connect deeply with the global tapestry of creativity. The potential also lies in catering to the high demand among Indian consumers for such creatively weaved stories, enriching our creative landscape". Talking about the WAM! contest verticals across 10 States, Shri Jaju said “This will cultivate healthy competition among students and professionals, encouraging innovation and skill development. By providing platforms for showcasing their talent, we can inspire excellence and effectively identify emerging talent within the industry.”