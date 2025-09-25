Mumbai tops festive hiring surge as quick commerce races ahead with AI: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
As the festive season approaches, e-commerce and quick commerce companies are racing to scale their workforce at record speed. To meet this demand, many are turning to AI-driven recruitment tools that combine speed with precision.
According to GetWork, an AI-powered hiring platform, hiring requests from these sectors surged by 25–35% in the July–September quarter compared to the previous one. This spike reflects the mounting need for talent across sales, customer service, operations, and human resources roles as these firms prepare for the festive season demand spike.
GetWork’s data highlights that the seasonal hiring is not just in blue collar roles like delivery executives but also in white collar customer facing teams. Much of this demand is concentrated in India’s largest urban hubs. Mumbai leads the surge, followed closely by Gurgaon, Delhi, and Bangalore—cities that blend vast consumer bases with rapid adoption of quick-commerce services. To staff these markets effectively, companies are leaning on AI to power staffing forecasts, location-based recruitment, and automated scheduling—ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time.
This hiring boom is not limited to major metropolitan areas. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are also slowly emerging as significant hotspots for festive hiring, driven by the growing penetration of omnichannel retailing, AI-powered personalization, and the expanding reach of e-commerce platforms
Rahul Veerwal, Founder & CEO of GetWork, said “Festive hiring is a race against time, but it shouldn’t be a race to the bottom on experience. Our AI chatbots help companies move faster and hire better—by matching the right person to the right role in the right location. This season, we’re seeing more e-commerce and quick commerce leaders standardize on chat-led workflows because they deliver speed, transparency, and data discipline at once. As festive demand peaks, AI is enabling companies to plan intelligently, scale operations, and connect talent from across cities and backgrounds to meaningful opportunities.”