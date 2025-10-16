Digital skills drive 76% surge in festive hiring: Report

As India enters the festive season, companies across sectors are increasing their hiring efforts not only for traditional frontline and delivery roles but also for digitally enabled seasonal positions.

Commenting on the trend, Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “Festive hiring is no longer about just filling seats; it’s about finding talent that can navigate daigital tools, platforms, and AI-enabled systems. The festive season creates unique spikes in demand, and workers with digital skills are best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

Key Highlights from the Festive Hiring Season 2025

Temporary Roles Surge This Festive Season

According to TeamLease EdTech's latest report, demand for gig and short-term workers is rising, driven by sectors like e-commerce, logistics, and customer support. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are seeing the fastest growth in digitally-enabled hiring.

Digital Skills: A Core Requirement

Nearly 75.9% of employers now mandate technical proficiency even for seasonal roles. Workers proficient in digital platforms, inventory systems, and AI-based order management are more likely to secure repeat contracts.

Emergence of Tech-Enabled Seasonal Roles

Beyond traditional festive jobs, employers are also hiring for prompt engineers, process automation analysts, and data marketing executives to manage AI-driven customer engagement and festive trend analysis.

Strong Fresher Hiring Intent

As per TeamLease EdTech HY2 2025, 70% of employers have indicated strong intent to hire freshers during the festive period. Tech startups and e-commerce firms lead this surge with 88% fresher hiring intent, underscoring that entry-level roles now demand digital readiness.

Gig Work as a Career Launchpad

Two out of three festive gig workers view short-term roles as a pathway to permanent employment.

Upskilling Gains Priority

Companies are investing in short-term training programs focused on:

E-commerce platform operation

AI tool literacy

Customer service automation

Digital process optimization