Prasar Bharati opens free MPEG-4 window on DD Free Dish to boost public-interest channels

Prasar Bharati has opened applications for the allocation of vacant MPEG-4 slots on its new test streams TS#7 and TS#8 on the DD Free Dish platform, inviting eligible regional broadcasters to apply for placement free of cost until 31 March 2026 as part of a pilot initiative. The public broadcaster has outlined a detailed set of eligibility rules, compliance terms and technical requirements for channels seeking to secure a slot, emphasising tighter genre and language conformity and strengthened oversight mechanisms.

According to the notification, only satellite television channels operating in regional languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution—excluding Hindi and Urdu—and holding valid Ministry of Information & Broadcasting permissions may participate. Prasar Bharati has said that channels in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, Assamese and Odia, particularly those under-represented or unrepresented on DD Free Dish, will receive priority consideration, with regional news channels placed ahead of non-news services. Further, only those channels that have been continuously available to viewers for at least three years in their declared genre and language will be considered.

Broadcasters must furnish clear, verifiable documentation supporting their declared genre and language classifications, with Prasar Bharati warning that any ambiguity could lead to summary rejection. Channels must ensure that at least 75% of their monthly content—excluding permitted advertising and promotional material—is in the declared genre and language, and the minimum threshold of total content in the stated category may not fall below 60% across a month. Any violation of declared content norms will be examined by a dedicated committee, which may recommend action ranging from show-cause notices to discontinuation of the channel if it fails to rectify or formally request a change of genre or language as per the E-Auction Methodology 2025.

The broadcaster has also clarified that successful bidders from any DD Free Dish auction for the 2025–26 cycle are ineligible for this free-of-cost pilot allotment. Selection of eligible channels will be undertaken by a committee using verifiable viewership metrics—such as BARC data—over the preceding six weeks, and the DAVP rate card, with each parameter carrying a 50% weightage. Slot allocation will be restricted to the number of vacant MPEG-4 slots currently available on the test streams.

Prasar Bharati has advised broadcasters to ensure all required documents listed in Annexure-1 are ready for upload prior to starting the online application process. Channels must also submit mandatory undertakings (Annexure-2) and provide an authorised representative’s details (Annexure-3). Any proposed change in channel name or logo post-placement will require fresh approval from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

After submitting the online application, supporting documents may be delivered in person or via post to the Deputy Director (Platforms), Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi, no later than 3:00 p.m. on 10 December 2025. Prasar Bharati has reserved the right to accept, reject, amend or cancel the allotment process at any stage. Selected channels will receive a Letter of Allotment along with the prescribed agreement, which must be signed and returned in duplicate within ten days.

Channels will be placed on the designated Logical Channel Numbers on TS#7 or TS#8 only after completion of formalities. Should a broadcaster fail to go live within one month of the commencement date, the allocation will be automatically cancelled. Withdrawal or premature termination will also forfeit any rights to the allotted slot. Each selected channel must deliver an IRD Box with dual IP multicast output and SDI, satellite parameters and all necessary technical details at Doordarshan’s DTH station in Todapur at least one week before placement on the platform, marking the final step in securing its spot on DD Free Dish.

