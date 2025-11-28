            
Anil Agarwal urges balance of human and artificial intelligence for ‘best outcomes’

His latest post drew significant engagement on X, with users broadly endorsing his view that the future lies in combining human instinct with machine-driven insight.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2025 3:44 PM
Image: Anil Agarwal / Mint

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has reiterated his support for the widespread use of artificial intelligence, arguing that the technology is most powerful when used in tandem with human judgement. In a post shared on X on Thursday, Agarwal said AI should not be viewed as a replacement for human intelligence but rather as a valuable supplement.

Agarwal’s remarks come at a time when AI adoption is accelerating globally, with billions of users and organisations integrating the tools into everyday decision-making, even as industry experts continue to flag potential risks and downsides.

Reflecting on his own experience, the industrialist said his productivity has risen sharply since he began using AI more actively. “Things which would take hours or days get done in a few minutes,” he wrote.

However, he emphasised that human oversight remains essential for deriving meaningful value from the technology. “Of course, I still have to use my own intelligence to interpret what AI tells me and take decisions. I encourage you all to use AI but also your own DNA. Combine the two for best outcome,” he added.

Agarwal said both artificial intelligence and human intelligence “will thrive when they work together, in partnership”.

The Vedanta chief has repeatedly spoken about AI’s transformative impact. Earlier this month, he declared that 2025 would “go down in history as the year that the AI revolution went from dream to reality”, unlocking an “ocean of opportunities”.

His latest post drew significant engagement on X, with users broadly endorsing his view that the future lies in combining human instinct with machine-driven insight.


First Published on Nov 28, 2025 3:50 PM

