Kerala TRP case: BARC India orders independent forensic audit after Malayalam channel alleges ratings manipulation

India’s television ratings body, BARC India, has moved quickly to contain fallout after a Malayalam news broadcaster claimed that one of the agency’s employees was involved in an alleged ratings manipulation scheme.

In a statement issued on Friday, BARC India said it had taken note of a report by the Malayalam channel Twenty-Four, which aired allegations linking an internal employee to irregularities in audience measurement. The agency said it has engaged a “reputed independent agency” to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit into the matter, highlighting the urgency and seriousness with which it is approaching the claims.

The move highlights the sensitivity surrounding the television ratings ecosystem, which directly shapes advertising spending in a market where broadcast remains a powerful medium. BARC, or Broadcast Audience Research Council, plays an outsized role in the sector, providing the data that determines billions of rupees in TV ad rates.

The agency appealed for restraint from industry stakeholders and news organizations as the audit proceeds, urging all parties to “refrain from making any unverified or speculatory claims regarding the situation.” It emphasized its commitment to “the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” a message clearly aimed at reassuring broadcasters, advertisers and regulators as scrutiny intensifies.

For now, the agency has not disclosed the scope of the audit, the identity of the independent firm or a timeline for completion. But the public acknowledgment and swift commissioning of a forensic review suggest BARC is attempting to prevent the episode from escalating.

