Bihar Elections 2025: BJP leads political advertising with 94 percent digital share and highest TV ads

Political advertising for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections in 2025 shows a sharp concentration of activity around one national party and a noticeable shift in medium preference when compared to the 2020 election cycle, according to TAM AdEx data.

TV Continues to Dominate Bihar’s Election Advertising Mix

Television remained the dominant platform during the 2025 Bihar election cycle, accounting for 86 percent of all political ad insertions. Print contributed the remaining 14 percent.

This marks a significant shift from 2020, when Print held a higher share, indicating a renewed preference for TV-led campaigning this year.

Only four advertisers chose TV for their election campaigns, while 15 advertisers were active on Print.

Top Advertisers on TV (2025)

- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 68.5 percent

- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 31.5 percent

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 0.1 percent

- Jan Suraj: 0 percent

On TV, BJP commanded more than two-thirds of all insertions, making it the leader on the medium.

Top Advertisers on Print (2025)

- National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 48.5 percent

- Congress: 18.1 percent

- BJP: 10.3 percent

- Jan Suraj: 6.7 percent

- Jantadal United: 4.6 percent

- Others: 12.7 percent

In Print, the NDA bloc led the category with nearly half of all insertions.

Digital Advertising: BJP Takes 94 Percent Share in 2025

Digital political advertising remained heavily skewed toward a single advertiser. A total of seven advertisers were active on the digital medium in 2025, compared to four in 2020.

Across both years, BJP remained the top advertiser.

Top Digital Advertisers (2025)

- BJP: 94.2 percent

- Rashtriya Janata Dal: 2.2 percent

- Congress: 2.1 percent

- Jantadal United: 1.1 percent

- Jan Suraj: 0.09 percent

- Indian National Congress (INC): 0.2 percent

- Aam Aadmi Party: 0.02 percent

Top Digital Advertisers (2020)

- BJP: 91.7 percent

- Congress: 4.5 percent

- Jantadal United: 3.2 percent

- AAP: 0.6 percent

Between 2020 and 2025, BJP retained its dominant position, increasing its share from 92 percent to 94 percent.

Regional party Jantadal United saw a drop, from 3.2 percent in 2020 to 1.1 percent in 2025.

Advertising Spikes Toward November in 2025

Election advertising showed minimal activity on TV during the first six weeks of the cycle.

A sharp spike appeared in Week 9, followed by a peak in Week 10 (2nd–8th November) when maximum political ads were aired on TV. For Print, Week 10 also saw the highest activity.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 4:56 PM