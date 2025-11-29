Parliament to debate on new fake news, content regulation mandate in winter session

The proposed changes aim to bring digital publishers, major influencers, and significant content creators under the Council’s purview for the first time, transforming the PCI from a print-focused watchdog into a unified media regulator

As the winter session of Parliament convenes from December 1 to 19, 2025, the government is preparing to place the issue of fake news and digital misinformation at the center of legislative discussions. Top sources indicate that content standards — particularly around obscene material, deepfakes, and online misinformation — are expected to dominate the agenda, with lawmakers likely to raise pointed questions on the government’s recent proposals and pending regulatory bills.

A key focus area will be the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s (MIB) plan to amend the Press Council Act, 1978 — a move that would significantly broaden the Press Council of India’s (PCI) mandate. The proposed changes aim to bring digital publishers, major influencers, and significant content creators under the Council’s purview for the first time, transforming the PCI from a print-focused watchdog into a unified media regulator covering print, broadcast, and digital platforms.

According to top sources, the upcoming session is likely to see extensive discussion around the fake-news mandate. The MIB’s draft amendment seeks to address the proliferation of misinformation by expanding regulatory oversight to the entire news and news-like content ecosystem. This comes against the backdrop of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate obscene content online — an issue highlighted in the Supreme Court, where the ministry recently proposed steps to curb explicit content on social media and OTT platforms.

Lawmakers are expected to question the status of the Broadcasting Services Bill as part of wider deliberations on digital content regulation. Updates on deepfake governance, AI-enabled misinformation, and recommendations from the DPIIT’s AI copyright committee are also likely to feature prominently.

Influencers May Fall Under Statutory Scrutiny

One of the most consequential provisions under consideration is the introduction of follower and subscriber thresholds that would define which influencers fall under the PCI’s jurisdiction. If passed, this would formally bring high-impact creators into a statutory oversight framework, requiring them to follow journalistic norms and potentially face penalties for misinformation.

The move follows growing concerns flagged by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, which noted that influencers and online creators have become major vectors for spreading misinformation for profit or ideological objectives. The committee had recommended establishing a unified Media Council to consolidate regulatory powers across print, TV, and digital media.

Its report pointed to sophisticated misinformation networks — including individuals, organized groups, and AI-driven content generators — that exploit engagement algorithms, sensational narratives, and ad-monetization models to amplify falsehoods.

Government Rethinks Penalties as AI Deepfakes Surge

The committee’s findings have pushed the ministry to consider stronger deterrents. Current penalties — such as warnings, fines up to ₹25 lakh, or even license revocation — were deemed inadequate. The panel proposed a graded system: warnings and public apologies for first-time violators, escalating to suspensions, channel blocking, and higher fines for repeat offenders.

It also recommended mandatory disclosure labels for AI-generated or AI-assisted content, arguing that audiences must be aware of whether news-like material is produced by humans or synthetic systems — a suggestion driven by the rapid rise of deepfakes and synthetic media that can erode public trust.

Stronger Coordination With Platforms on the Table

To operationalize these reforms, the committee urged the MIB to work closely with MeitY and major digital platforms. Suggested measures included appointing dedicated nodal officers in India to handle creator-related violations, revisiting safe-harbour protections under the IT Act, and mandating transparent enforcement reports on content takedowns and penalties.

If Parliament clears the amendment, this will mark the first time India extends statutory media oversight to social media influencers and digital creators — a step that could reshape accountability and compliance norms across the country’s rapidly expanding digital media ecosystem.

With the winter session set to open in just days, the government’s drive to confront fake news — and the expanding universe of creators behind it — is expected to be one of the most closely watched debates on the legislative floor.

First Published on Nov 29, 2025 3:18 PM