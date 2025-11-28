Meta rolls out India-specific Instagram Reels tools and new regional fonts for Edits app

To use the new fonts, Meta said creators can tap “Text” in the editing timeline, select the “Aa” icon to view available fonts.

Meta has unveiled a new set of India-focused features for Instagram Reels and its video-editing app Edits, introducing expanded AI translation capabilities and additional regional font options for creators. The company confirmed that AI Translations in Reels will now support five more Indian languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi — while the Edits app will soon offer new Indian script-based fonts.

The update follows Meta’s recent introduction of AI-powered dubbing for Reels in Hindi and Portuguese, building on the English and Spanish options launched in August.

Meta said the translation tools will be rolled out over the coming months, allowing users to translate Reels into the newly added regional languages. With Hindi already available, creators will now be able to translate, dub and lip-sync Reels across a wider linguistic spectrum in India. The company stated that creators can rely on Meta AI to render their audio naturally and fluently in the selected language while preserving the original tone of voice. An optional lip-sync feature uses AI to match mouth movements with the translated audio.

Alongside this, Meta is introducing new Indian font styles to the Edits app, enabling creators to format text and captions in Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts. This will support languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese, with the fonts arriving in an upcoming Android update.

To use the new fonts, Meta said creators can tap “Text” in the editing timeline, select the “Aa” icon to view available fonts, and if their device is already set to Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese scripts, the corresponding fonts will appear automatically. Otherwise, users can pull down slightly within the “all fonts” tab to filter fonts by language.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 5:27 PM