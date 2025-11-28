Google Maps begins rollout of Gemini AI with upgraded voice tools and faster traffic alerts

Google has begun rolling out Gemini-powered features on Google Maps, introducing contextual assistance, a revamped voice system and improved navigation tools across all major travel modes. The move follows Google’s announcement earlier this month that Gemini would become the backbone of voice interactions and information delivery within Maps.

Under the update, users will be able to access Gemini while navigating by car, on foot, via public transport or on two-wheelers. Maps will automatically adopt the language and voice preferences already linked to the user’s Google account, and the familiar multicoloured microphone icon has now been replaced with the Gemini symbol, signalling the switch to the new AI assistant.

Although Gemini now underpins all voice commands in Maps, “Hey Google” remains the activation hotword. Once invoked, users can ask for information drawn from various connected Google services, including recommendations for food stops, parking spaces, EV charging points and fuel stations along a current route. The system can handle follow-up questions using conversational context, allowing drivers to give additional instructions such as asking whether a fuel station is available en route and then saying “Take me there” without repeating the earlier prompt. Google said this is intended to streamline decision-making while travelling.

The new tools also allow users to report incidents or road blockages directly to Maps, and to receive early warnings about potential traffic delays before beginning a trip—features designed to improve overall route awareness and trip planning.

Google has additionally introduced landmark-based navigation and enhanced traffic notifications. Rather than relying solely on distance-based instructions, Maps can now reference nearby landmarks to guide users. These updates are currently limited to the United States, with expansion to other markets expected in due course. Gemini has also been integrated into the Lens in Maps feature. Through the search bar, users can point their phone camera at a location and begin an interactive query about the place. This capability is initially rolling out in the US on both Android and iOS devices.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 5:47 PM