Today in AI | Perplexity domain missing in India, redirects to Gemini | OpenAI issues global alerts

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Perplexity’s missing India domain redirects users to Google Gemini

Perplexity, one of India’s most widely used AI chatbots, has found itself at the centre of an unexpected domain quirk after users discovered that typing Perplexity.in into their browsers redirects them straight to Google’s Gemini — a direct competitor. The redirect has prompted speculation that Google may have capitalised on Perplexity failing to secure the India-specific domain, potentially benefiting from a simple oversight.

OpenAI issues global alerts after third-party Mixpanel breach, says most ChatGPT users unaffected

OpenAI has begun issuing security alerts to ChatGPT users worldwide after a data breach at Mixpanel, a third-party analytics provider used to track activity on OpenAI’s API dashboard. Although the notification has raised alarm among users, the company has clarified that the breach did not involve ChatGPT systems and that the overwhelming majority of users face no risk.

AI threatens 3 million UK jobs over the next decade, new study warns

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making inroads into Britain’s labour market, and a new study indicates that millions of workers could feel its impact within the next decade. A report by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) states that up to three million low-skilled jobs may disappear by 2035 as AI and automation accelerate across industries.

Google Maps begins rollout of Gemini AI with upgraded voice tools and faster traffic alerts

Google has additionally introduced landmark-based navigation and enhanced traffic notifications. Rather than relying solely on distance-based instructions, Maps can now reference nearby landmarks to guide users.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 5:51 PM