Mother Dairy’s Managing Director Manish Bandlish resigns

Manish Bandlish brings over three decades of experience across the manufacturing, FMCG and retail sectors. Since taking charge as MD of Mother Dairy, he has grown the company’s business from INR 10,000 crore to INR 17,400 crore in just four years.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, has tendered his resignation. Bandlish — who joined the organisation in March 2021 — will step down on November 30 this year, highlighted media reports.

He is stepping down in order to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. During this period of transition, the deputy MD will handle the responsibilities of the MD under the supervision of the board, added the reports.

Bandlish brings over three decades of experience across the manufacturing, FMCG and retail sectors. Since taking charge as MD of Mother Dairy, he has grown the company’s business from INR 10,000 crore to INR 17,400 crore in just four years.

Read More: Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024

In his earlier role as CEO and Director of Umang Dairies Limited, a listed company, he led the business with a mandate to double both EBITDA and revenue through well-defined strategic plans.

Read More: Cultural Connections: How Mother Dairy and Royal Enfield impressed at Spotify Hits 2024

At Metro Cash & Carry India, Bandlish served as Director – Expansion, where he was responsible for driving the company’s footprint across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Prior to this, he held the role of Director – Operations, managing 24 stores, leading a workforce of over 4,000 employees, and overseeing an annual turnover exceeding INR 5,000 crore.

Earlier in his career, as Regional Sales Manager at Marico, he worked extensively across the Western and Eastern markets. His responsibilities included managing sales and distribution for an annual turnover of INR 250 crore across both urban and rural regions.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 5:16 PM