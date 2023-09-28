Nazara Technologies gets a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore from DGGI Mumbai

Nazara Technologies said on September 27 that it has received a show cause notice from the Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai for a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore, along with interest and penalty.

With this, the diversified gaming and sports media company became the latest company to receive such a notice after Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft and Delta Corp in recent weeks.

However, this tax demand is unrelated to the current issue of retrospective taxation that is haunting India's real-money gaming sector, Moneycontrol has learnt. We have reached out to Nazara Technologies for more details and will update once we hear back.

In a stock market filing, the company said it would be filing its response to the said show cause notice within the prescribed timelines.

"Nazara exported services under a letter of undertaking without payment of GST as per rule 96A of CGST Rules, 2017. As export proceeds have still not been received (on account of a force majeure event) section 2(6)(iv) does not comply, the sale of services can’t be treated as the export of services and hence company is responsible for paying IGST at 18% on the value of such services" the show cause notice states, as per the filing.

The company said, in the filing, there has been a delay in receiving the proceeds from the export of services due to unforeseen events beyond the company's control.