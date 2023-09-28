comScore

How it Works

Nazara Technologies gets a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore from DGGI Mumbai

Nazara Technologies' tax demand is unrelated to the current issue of retrospective taxation that is haunting India's real-money gaming industry.

By  MoneycontrolSep 28, 2023 11:06 AM
Nazara Technologies gets a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore from DGGI Mumbai
With this, the diversified gaming and sports media company became the latest company to receive such a notice after Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft and Delta Corp in recent weeks. (Representative Image: Jon Tyson via Unsplash)

Nazara Technologies said on September 27 that it has received a show cause notice from the Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai for a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore, along with interest and penalty.

With this, the diversified gaming and sports media company became the latest company to receive such a notice after Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft and Delta Corp in recent weeks.

However, this tax demand is unrelated to the current issue of retrospective taxation that is haunting India's real-money gaming sector, Moneycontrol has learnt. We have reached out to Nazara Technologies for more details and will update once we hear back.

In a stock market filing, the company said it would be filing its response to the said show cause notice within the prescribed timelines.

"Nazara exported services under a letter of undertaking without payment of GST as per rule 96A of CGST Rules, 2017. As export proceeds have still not been received (on account of a force majeure event) section 2(6)(iv) does not comply, the sale of services can’t be treated as the export of services and hence company is responsible for paying IGST at 18% on the value of such services" the show cause notice states, as per the filing.

The company said, in the filing, there has been a delay in receiving the proceeds from the export of services due to unforeseen events beyond the company's control.

"However, there is no indication to suggest that the company will not eventually receive the entire export proceeds," it said.


Tags
First Published on Sep 28, 2023 10:01 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Indian start-up founders urge government to preserve net neutrality and foster digital India

Indian start-up founders urge government to preserve net neutrality and foster digital India

How it Works

Dia Mirza invests in parenting community and babycare DTC brand, BabyChakra

Dia Mirza invests in parenting community and babycare DTC brand, BabyChakra

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: Goenkas' fate hangs in balance as SAT reserves judgment on SEBI debarment

Zee-Sony merger: Goenkas' fate hangs in balance as SAT reserves judgment on SEBI debarment

How it Works

Explained | Why startups are worried that telcos' demand for OTT compensation endangers net neutrality

Explained | Why startups are worried that telcos' demand for OTT compensation endangers net neutrality

How it Works

Wavemaker, Mindshare, Lodestar UM lead COMvergence’s New Business Barometer

Wavemaker, Mindshare, Lodestar UM lead COMvergence’s New Business Barometer

How it Works

India witnesses 10 percent revenue increase in tech and durable purchases: Study

India witnesses 10 percent revenue increase in tech and durable purchases: Study

How it Works

Byju's unveils massive restructuring under new CEO, may let go of 4,000-5,000 employees

Byju's unveils massive restructuring under new CEO, may let go of 4,000-5,000 employees