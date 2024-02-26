Nithin Kamath reveals he had a stroke 6 weeks ago; 'Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count'

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath revealed that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago that led to some motor movement and cognitive loss. Kamath shared on LinkedIn: "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons."

He shared his improvement and recovery in the time since he had the stroke. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery."

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024

In the reflective post he said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."