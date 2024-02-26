comScore            

How it Works

Nithin Kamath reveals he had a stroke 6 weeks ago; 'Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count'

In the reflective post Nithin Kamath said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 4:00 PM
Nithin Kamath reveals he had a stroke 6 weeks ago; 'Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count'
Kamath shared on LinkedIn: "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons." (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath revealed that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago that led to some motor movement and cognitive loss. Kamath shared on LinkedIn: "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons."

He shared his improvement and recovery in the time since he had the stroke. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery."

In the reflective post he said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2024 3:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

How it Works

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

How it Works

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

How it Works

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

How it Works

Moloco announces partnership with Viacom18 for ad serving on JioCinema

Moloco announces partnership with Viacom18 for ad serving on JioCinema

How it Works

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

How it Works

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

How it Works

ChatGPT, Gemini rival?: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches an AI chatbot

ChatGPT, Gemini rival?: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches an AI chatbot
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!