Prasar Bharati indefinitely extends deadline for feature film, program proposals for upcoming OTT

Prasar Bharati has indefinitely extended the deadline for sourcing feature films and program proposals for its soon-to-be-launched OTT.
On September 21, Prasar Bharati invited applications from rights owner company/ partnership firms/proprietary firm/producer for sourcing of the feature films on license fee/royalty, for its digital and linear platforms.
Prasar Bharati is sourcing approximately 50 feature films as per the requirement of launch of OTT platform and weekly drop till the end of the current financial year.
In September, the pubcaster also invited applications from rights owner company/partnership firms/proprietary firm/ producer for sourcing of the program on license fee/royalty, which will be processed as per the guidelines mentioned in its recently released Content Sourcing Policy.
The last date for submission of both applications was earlier set for October 20.
In the latest circular, the pubcaster informed, "In partial modification of notice for inviting programme proposals (NIPP) for sourcing of the already produced programme (and also feature films) on license fee/royalty by Prasar Bharati for its linear and digital platforms date September 21, 2024, last date for application is extended indefinitely till further orders or opening of a permanent window each month for sourcing of already produced programme on license fee/royalty by Prasar Bharati."
The development holds significance because Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recently confirmed to Storyboard18 that Prasar Bharati's OTT will be launched on November 20, with over (approximately) 60 FreeDish channels and archival content.
Jaju also informed that only a small part of Prasar Bharati OTT will be subscription-based and rest all can be accessed for free.