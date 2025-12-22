Italy fines Apple €98.6 Mn over App Store market dominance

Italy’s competition watchdog has imposed a €98.6 million fine on Apple and two of its subsidiaries, citing abuse of market dominance in the distribution of mobile applications for iOS users.

The Italian Competition Authority said on Monday that Apple had breached European competition rules by leveraging its control over the App Store, which it described as holding an “absolute dominance” in the iOS app distribution ecosystem.

According to the regulator, Apple’s business practices allegedly restricted fair competition by limiting how app developers can access users on Apple devices. Since the App Store is the only official channel for distributing apps on iPhones and iPads, developers are effectively dependent on Apple’s platform to reach consumers.

The authority said this level of control allowed Apple to impose conditions that may have disadvantaged rival services and developers, raising concerns about market access, transparency and competitive neutrality within the iOS ecosystem.

The fine applies to Apple Inc. and two group entities involved in the operation and management of the App Store in Europe. The decision adds to growing regulatory scrutiny of large technology companies across the European Union.

The ruling comes amid a broader push by European regulators to rein in the market power of major digital platforms and enforce stricter competition standards under EU law. Apple has faced similar investigations and penalties in multiple jurisdictions over its App Store policies, including commission structures and restrictions on alternative payment methods.

While Apple has consistently defended its App Store rules as necessary for user security and privacy, regulators argue that such justifications must be balanced against fair competition and consumer choice. Apple has not yet publicly commented on the Italian authority’s decision.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 1:42 PM