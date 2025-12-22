Media jobs rebound in H2 2025 as hiring outlook rises to 1.2%

Short-form video, streaming experimentation and the creator economy are reshaping demand for skills across the sector.

After a sluggish start to the year, India’s media and entertainment industry is beginning to hire again, but not in the places it once did.

Hiring sentiment in the sector turned marginally positive in the second half of 2025, buoyed by rising digital advertising, creator-led business models and the growing pull of live commerce, according to the latest TeamLease Employment Outlook Report. The sector’s net employment change climbed to +1.2% in the second half of 2025, reversing a -0.9% reading in the first half of the year.

The rebound, however, is narrowly focused. Companies are increasingly recruiting for roles tied directly to revenue generation and measurable outcomes --from performance marketers and ad-operations specialists to attribution experts and GenAI-assisted production teams, while trimming positions linked to legacy formats.

Nearly 29% of employers surveyed said they expect workforce reductions, largely in print media, linear television back offices and promotional functions that are being consolidated or automated as audiences and advertisers migrate online.

“The recovery is real, but it’s selective,” said Balasubramanian A, senior vice president at TeamLease Services. “The industry is moving decisively from reach-led models to value-driven monetisation. Talent that blends creativity with data and digital fluency will define the next phase.”

Short-form video, streaming experimentation and the creator economy are reshaping demand for skills across the sector. Companies are seeking rights managers, campaign optimisation specialists and live-commerce enablers, reflecting a shift toward formats where performance can be tracked and monetised in real time.

This focus on monetisation is also reshaping corporate hierarchies. Sales and marketing roles account for the largest share of planned hiring, with 47% of employers indicating demand, followed by finance roles at 30% and blue-collar positions at 23%, underscoring the operational scale-up behind digital content businesses.

Geographically, hiring remains concentrated in traditional media hubs, with Mumbai leading at 21%, followed by Delhi (18%) and Chennai (15%), though remote and hybrid work models continue to blur regional boundaries.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,251 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities, conducted between June and August 2025.

While the sector’s overall recovery remains modest, the direction is clear: media companies are no longer hiring for scale alone, but for efficiency, attribution and revenue impact, leaving legacy roles increasingly vulnerable in a digital-first economy.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 1:00 PM