Rs 62,045 crore digital ad market can face 25% ad budget wastage: Publicis

The rapid expansion of Connected TV (CTV) in India is reshaping the advertising landscape, offering brands the chance to engage with audiences in innovative ways. As the market for CTV grows—having increased 400 times since 2020 to reach 32 million households—it is poised to hit 50 million by 2025. This proliferation of CTV presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly when TV and CTV planning are not integrated. This section delves into the pitfalls of disjointed TV and CTV campaigns, focusing on waste through duplication, frequency capping issues, and resource allocation dilemmas. By highlighting these challenges, we emphasize the importance of a strategic, unified approach to maximize efficiency and effectiveness, as per a playbook "The Future of Connected TV Advertising in India" by Publicis.

A significant challenge of non-integrated TV and CTV planning is the substantial risk of budget wastage due to duplication. When TV and CTV campaigns are planned separately, there is a high likelihood of overlapping audiences, leading to unnecessary duplication of ad exposures. This overlap can result in up to 25% of advertising budgets being squandered, as ads are delivered repeatedly to the same viewers without increasing incremental reach.

With India's digital advertising market projected to exceed Rs 62,045 crore by 2025, the potential financial impact of such wastage could be immense. Furthermore, CTV already reaches an estimated 12 million individual viewers, or 12% of India's TV audience, making efficient planning crucial to avoid redundant spending. An integrated approach allows advertisers to identify and target unique audiences on each platform, ensuring that every rupee spent contributes to expanding the overall reach.

Another significant challenge in the absence of integrated planning is the difficulty in managing frequency capping across TV and CTV platforms. Frequency capping is a critical component of any advertising strategy, as it controls the number of times an ad is shown to the same viewer. Without integration, advertisers risk over-exposing their audience to the same ads on CTV, leading to viewer fatigue and diminishing returns on investment. Excessive frequency not only reduces the effectiveness of advertisements but can also alienate potential customers, thereby harming brand perception.

This is particularly pertinent in a diverse market like India, where consumer preferences vary significantly across regions and demographics. By coordinating TV and CTV efforts, advertisers can effectively manage frequency across platforms, ensuring that viewers are exposed to ads an optimal number of times. This controlled exposure maximizes engagement and enhances the overall impact of advertising campaigns.

Resource allocation is another critical challenge in disjointed TV and CTV planning. When CTV spend is unstructured, there is a risk of allocating funds inefficiently, resulting in a poor return on investment (ROI). In a fragmented planning scenario, resources may be spread too thinly across platforms, failing to achieve the desired reach and engagement. Moreover, without a data-driven strategy, advertisers may overlook high-value geographies and target audiences, missing out on opportunities to maximize campaign effectiveness.

This is especially crucial in India, where CTV penetration is highest among affluent NCCS AB households, comprising 55% of viewership. An integrated approach to TV and CTV planning facilitates the strategic allocation of resources, guided by insights into audience behavior and platform performance. By leveraging data analytics, advertisers can prioritize spending in regions and demographics with the highest potential ROI, ensuring that each investment aligns with campaign objectives.

The challenges outlined above provide a compelling rationale for adopting an integrated approach to TV and CTV planning. By unifying strategies across platforms, advertisers can significantly enhance cost-efficiency and campaign effectiveness. Integrated planning mitigates the risk of duplication, allowing for precise audience targeting and optimal reach. It also ensures that frequency is managed effectively, preventing over-exposure and maintaining viewer engagement. Moreover, a strategic, data-driven approach to resource allocation enables advertisers to invest in high-impact areas, maximizing ROI and driving superior outcomes.