SRK, Mani Ratnam among prominent names to be at ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year’ awards

CNN-News18, India's number one English news channel unveils the highly anticipated 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year' awards, an upcoming spectacle, on 10th January at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Recognized as India's premier television awards now into its 13th edition, the ceremony vows to honour excellence, spotlighting Indians who have conquered the world across various domains. This year, the awards evening will witness the presence of the ‘King of Bollywood’, actor Shah Rukh Khan, renowned filmmaker Mani Ratman, among others.

Set to honour luminaries in the categories of Business, Sports, Entertainment, Youth Icon, Rising Sports Star, Social Change, and Climate Warrior, the 'Indian of the Year' awards stand as a beacon of recognition for those shaping India's narrative. A ground-breaking feature of this year's event is the distinctive blend of expert judgment and public voting, where 50% of the decision-making power lies with the discerning audience, and the remaining 50% entrusted to a distinguished panel of judges.

The esteemed panel of jurors comprises iconic figures, including Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve, Screenwriter and Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Retd Supreme Court Juge Indu Malhotra, Former Indian Athlete and Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India Anju Bobby George, Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka, and Environmental Activist and Lawyer, Afroz Shah. Their collective wisdom ensures a judicious selection of the most deserving awardees. The event's significance is magnified by the calibre of nominees for 'Indian of the Year 2023.' sports stars such as Neeraj Chopra, Shubman Gill; rising sports stars such as R Praggnanandhaa, Shafali Verma; business tycoons such as Dinesh Kumar Khara, Entertainment stars such as Deepika Padukone, Mani Ratnam; environmental champions like Arun Krishnamurthy, and social change catalysts such as Dr R Ravi Kannan, Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju, reflect the diverse tapestry of India's excellence.

With a legacy that includes past winners such as Narendra Modi, Neeraj Chopra, and Virat Kohli, the 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year' awards have solidified their standing as the epitome of distinction in news television. The 13th edition promises to be a witness to the grandeur and credibility that the event has acquired over the years.

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said, “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year award 2023 is a momentous occasion to celebrate the legacy we have built over the years. This prestigious event, with its rich history, has consistently paid homage to exceptional individuals whose contributions have not only shaped the nation but have also resonated on the global stage. The distinguished personalities who participate in this celebration of merit have, year after year, elevated the standards of this platform, cementing its status as one of the most esteemed awards in the industry.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English and Business News Cluster, Network18, said, “As we mark the journey from its inception to the 13th edition, CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards stand tall as the epitome of excellence in the field of News television. We extend our heartfelt best wishes to the esteemed nominees, who, through their remarkable global contributions, have become the driving force behind the nation's narrative. It's a flagship celebration that not only enhances the prestige of our news channel but also creates unparalleled value for the brands that choose to partner with us.”

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year has RPSG Group as the Presenting Partner, Chola MS Insurance and Reliance as the Associate Sponsors, and Amrita University as the Education Partner.