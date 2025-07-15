Tesla: The electrifying rise, controversies, and the legacy behind the name

Tesla, the world's most talked-about electric vehicle (EV) brand, opened its first official showroom in India on July 16, 2025, at the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

This marks a major milestone moment for Tesla as it sets foot in one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally.

However, the company's road to global prominence has been full of dramatic turns, bold innovations, and public controversies.

From Eberhard to Musk: The founding years

Tesla Motors was founded in July 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, who envisioned building sleek, high-performance electric vehicles that could compete with gasoline-powered cars.

The company was named after Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla, whose pioneering work with alternating current (AC) electricity laid the foundation for modern electrical systems.

According to a 2006 interview with Wired, Eberhard recounted that he first suggested the name "Tesla" to his then-girlfriend (now wife) while dining at Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant, inspired by the inventor's underappreciated genius in electrical engineering.

Elon Musk, who joined Tesla in 2004 after leading the company's initial $6.5 million Series A funding round, became chairman of the board and later assumed the role of CEO.

His influence soon redefined the company's direction - from the release of the Tesla Roadster in 2008, to the subsequent success of models like Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y.

Controversies and Criticism

While Tesla's innovations have drawn praise, its history is peppered with controversies that continue to spark debate:

- Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD): Regulators and safety experts have repeatedly raised concerns over how Tesla markets its Autopilot and FSD features. Multiple fatal crashes involving Tesla vehicles in semi-autonomous mode have prompted investigations from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

- Elon Musk's public behaviour: Musk's use of social media, particularly on X, has often landed him in hot water - from making erratic market-moving statements to insulting critics and regulators. His 2018 tweet claiming he had funding secured to take Tesla private led to a lawsuit and a $40 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

- SolarCity Deal: Critics and shareholders questioned Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity, a company founded by Musk's cousins. The $2.6 billion deal led to a shareholder lawsuit, alleging it was a bailout of a failing business. Musk was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing in a Delaware court ruling in 2022.

- Labour and workplace issues: The company's rapid expansion has led to multiple production and delivery challenges, especially during the Model 3 ramp-up. In 2018, Musk described the ordeal as "production hell."

Tesla's India Moment

India's EV policy push and growing environmental consciousness made the country a long-anticipated destination for Tesla.

The BKC launch signals the beginning of its India chapter, with local sourcing and eventual assembly expected to follow.