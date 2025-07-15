            

Tesla collaborates with ACKO; appoints it as preferred insurer

The association is aimed to simplify car-ownership through intelligent technology.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 4:24 PM
This collaboration means that Tesla owners can expect a fully integrated journey-quote to cover to claim, entirely digital, beautifully minimal and calibrated for high-performance machines and the people who drive them.

As Tesla enters the Indian market, it has appointed ACKO as its preferred insurer for the country.

According to the company, this strategic collaboration means that Tesla owners can expect a fully integrated journey-quote to cover to claim, entirely digital, beautifully minimal and calibrated for high-performance machines and the people who drive them.

“Tesla has revolutionised the automotive industry; our ambition is to redefine how that innovation is protected,” said Animesh Das, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ACKO GI. “Tesla didn’t just build a car; they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves: can we do the same for insurance? The result is something quiet, responsive, and human—just like how the best tech should feel.”

The association is aimed to simplify car-ownership through intelligent technology. By embedding insurance directly into the car-buying experience, Tesla and ACKO aim to reduce complexity, enhance customer convenience, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India.


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2025 3:15 PM

