The ₹6.2 crore question: Can Tamannaah Bhatia help Mysore Sandal Soap go global?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), makers of the 100-year-old Mysore Sandal Soap, under a two-year endorsement deal reportedly worth ₹6.2 crore. The Karnataka government says the move is part of a global push to expand the brand’s reach especially in Western and Gulf markets through revamped packaging and international marketing.

Commerce and industries minister MB Patil said Bhatia was chosen over other stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde due to her availability, social media influence, and fit with the brand. The aim is to grow KSDL’s turnover to ₹5,000 crore. However, the announcement has sparked backlash from pro-Kannada groups, who argue a Bollywood actress doesn’t reflect Karnataka’s cultural identity and are demanding a local celebrity instead.

Despite the polarised reactions, industry experts argue that context and execution matter more than just the celebrity’s origin.

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion, pushes back against this sentiment. "Narrow parochialism is getting more and more widespread. The Mysore Sandal seems motivated by narrow, local interests. If the brand has national ambitions then Tamannaah is a reasonable choice - regionalism cannot and should not influence brand growth."

Communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan suggests that brand decisions should depend on intended reach. "If the objective is to market Mysore Sandal soap outside of Karnataka, the brand has two choices - pick a nationally known celebrity to endorse the product, or pick a nationally known Karnataka-origin celebrity to endorse the product, he says, pointing to MS Dhoni as a former example of the first and actors like Deepika Padukone or Rashmika Mandanna as examples of the second.

With Tamannaah, Srinivasan notes, “They seem to have chosen option one.” While this could seem at odds with the brand’s cultural legacy, he emphasizes that the real test lies in the storytelling. “If the advertisements show Tamannaah discovering the richness of Karnataka’s sandalwood heritage and expressing admiration in a genuine way, that could bridge both cultural pride and commercial appeal.”

"Tamannah could normally speak in Hindi and express her approval of being convinced about Karnataka's legacy in using sandalwood and the soap's quality (which has one of the highest TFM content for any soap in India - 80%)"

Lloyd Mathias, investor & business strategist, underlines the delicate balance brands like KSDL must strike. “Mysore Sandal is fundamentally a product of Mysore; the very name carries geographic and cultural weight. But the brand must also appeal nationally. You have to reach the Mumbais and Delhis and for that, you need ambassadors who cut across demographics.”

He adds that modern marketing demands resonance with a youthful audience, who may appreciate legacy but are also looking for relevance and relatability. “Instagram-friendly ambassadors like Tamannaah help achieve that.”

Marketing expert Harish Bijoor echoes this sentiment. “Cultural pride is one thing, and commercial reach is another. If you want to stay state-level, pick a state-level icon. But if your brand aspires to go national or global, your face must reflect that ambition,” he says, calling KSDL’s decision to choose Tamannaah “a sound strategic move.”

Heritage brands thrive when they evolve without losing sight of the trust they have earned. KSDL’s move is professionally ambitious, but its long-term success will depend on whether it can grow the brand without eroding the cultural reverence it was built upon.

However, cultural adherence is not a soft or symbolic concern, it is fundamental to the trust a heritage brand commands, according to N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research. "This is not merely about celebrity selection but about aligning where you are (place) with where you aspire to be (positioning). The strength of legacy brands lies in their authenticity, and that trust must not be compromised in the pursuit of visibility."

The way forward lies in a nuanced approach: one that simultaneously leverages broader appeal while visibly reaffirming its cultural roots. Engaging local ambassadors in parallel campaigns, integrating regional narratives, and maintaining visible ties to Karnataka’s heritage can preserve brand loyalty while enabling expansion. adds Chandramouli.