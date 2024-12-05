            
Tourism Ministry approves 40 projects of Rs. 3,295.76 Crore to develop lesser-known tourism sites

The approved projects are part of a broader strategy to enhance local economies, promote sustainable growth, and create job opportunities through tourism

Dec 5, 2024
The Ministry is encouraging state governments to adopt sustainable practices and integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects.

In a significant move to promote balanced tourism across India, the Ministry of Tourism has approved 40 projects worth Rs 3,295.76 crore aimed at developing lesser-known tourism destinations in 23 states. This initiative, designed to ease the pressure on high-traffic tourist spots, seeks to diversify the tourism experience and stimulate growth in underdeveloped regions.

The approved projects are part of a broader strategy to enhance local economies, promote sustainable growth, and create job opportunities through tourism. By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the Ministry hopes to improve the overall tourism infrastructure, boost regional economies, and distribute the flow of tourists more evenly across the country.

The government's investment will serve as a catalyst, leveraging private sector expertise to enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists to these lesser-explored areas. This approach is expected to foster long-term economic development and help preserve the cultural and natural heritage of these regions. The Ministry is also placing a strong emphasis on community-based tourism, which empowers local populations and ensures the preservation of cultural traditions.

The Ministry is encouraging state governments to adopt sustainable practices and integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects. By utilizing technology, states can optimize tourist flow, streamline operations, and provide innovative solutions for long-term growth in the tourism sector.

These initiatives are being implemented under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme, which was launched by the Ministry of Finance. The scheme aims to provide interest-free loans for a period of 50 years to states for the comprehensive development, branding, and marketing of iconic tourist centers at a global scale. States have been given a timeline of two years to complete these projects, which are expected to play a key role in the growth of the local economy and the creation of new employment opportunities.


