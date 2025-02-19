OYO's European holiday homes brand DanCenter makes India debut

ADVERTISEMENT
OYO's parent company Oravel Stays has launched its European holiday homes brand, DanCenter in India. OYO Vacation Homes acquired DanCenter in 2019. According to Oyo, the holiday homes brand is in advanced discussion with Provident Group to launch premium serviced apartments in Goa.
DanCenter is a Danish brand founded in Denmark in 1957, comprising 12,000 properties across Denmark, Spain, Norway, and Germany.
Arjun Singh Meena, business head, DanCenter India, said: "Indian travellers today seek more than just accommodation; they desire personalised, high-quality experiences in well-managed, luxurious spaces. With our legacy of over six decades in Europe, we bring deep expertise in curating exceptional vacation stays."
Oyo reported a sixfold jump in its net profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company posted a profit of Rs 166 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 25 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The company's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,695 crore, up 31 percent year-on-year.
In the nine months (April-December) 2024, Oyo's profit zoomed to Rs 457 crore compared to a loss of Rs 111 crore in the same period in 2023. The hospitality giant attributed its performance to growth in markets like the US, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Oyo has continued to expand its premium hotel portfolio by acquiring G6 Hospitality in the US and CheckMyGuest in France.
Last week, Oyo announced investing around Rs 87 crore to grow g6 Hospitality's digital assets in the US. It is the operator of Motel 6 & Studio 6. Oyo said it would focus on growing the Motel 6 website and the My6 app.
OYO acquired G6 Hospitality from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in 2024. The company plans to add over 150 hotels in 2025 under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.