Centre unveils plan to develop 36 tourist destinations in 4 years: Report

The Centre is reportedly planning to unveil a new tourism scheme under which 36 destinations will get developed over the course of four years. According to a report by The Economic Times, the government is likely to make a public announcement in April this year. A government source told the English daily that "destination management" is a missing piece in India's tourism sector. To boost tourism, opening new destinations and managing the existing ones are critical matters, the government source added.

The official said the Modi government is eyeing on 'Great Indian Destination Management Challenge' with the help of state governments. According to the official, the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Challenge Based Destination Development schemes have provisions for destination management organization. Staes can either pick new destinations to promote development on their own or transform the existing ones.

The official told ET that states will be asked to develop 36 destinations in a four-year time frame with yearly destination development goals such as garbage and congestion management. Besides, a live dashboard will be deployed to receive feedback from travellers in real time.

The Ministry of Tourism is preparing guidelines for 50 destinations that are to be developed in partnership with states.

According to the official, across the world, most destinations thrive because of the partnership between the government and the industry and destination marketing organizations.

In the Budget 2025 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced creating 50 top tourist destinations in partnership with states through a challenge mode, ensuring world-class facilities and connectivity.

This initiative aims to elevate tourism infrastructure, improve ease of travel, and strengthen connectivity to key sites. As part of this framework, states will be required to provide land for critical infrastructure, including hotels, which will be classified under the Infrastructure Harmonized Master List (HML) to attract investments and boost hospitality services.