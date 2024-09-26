64% of employers in travel and hospitality industry expanding workforce: TeamLease report

India’s Travel and Hospitality sector is experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, spurred by a combination of rising air travel, religious tourism, and evolving consumer preferences for personalized, tech-driven experiences. According to TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for first-half of the fiscal year 2025, 64% of employers in the travel and hospitality industry are expanding their workforce as they adapt to growing demand, while 19% report reductions, and 17% indicate no change in workforce size. Notably, the travel and hospitality sector is projected to grow by 8-10 percent annually. The sector's growth is being driven by adaptive strategies like off-season travel incentives and premium travel experiences.

This renewed hiring momentum is further fueled by tech-enabled services such as ghost kitchens and AI-driven personalized guest experiences. Therefore, Travel and Hospitality has seen a net employment change of 9.86 percent.

“India’s travel and hospitality sector is at the cusp of unprecedented growth. The rising demand for premium travel experiences, coupled with innovations in technology, is creating a catalytic impact on how the industry operates. As more travelers embrace digital platforms, companies are focusing on roles that enhance customer experience, positioning the sector as a major employment generator in the coming years. We are committed to offering workforce solutions that align with this evolving landscape, enabling companies to meet the growing demand while driving job creation," Kartik Narayan, CEO- Staffing, TeamLease Services said

According to the report, workforce expansion is especially prominent in key cities. Delhi leads the way with 58% of employers actively hiring, followed by Mumbai at 57% and Bengaluru at 55% in existing job locations. New hiring hotspots include Bengaluru at 16%, with Pune and Chennai at 12% each for emerging job markets. These cities are seeing robust hiring activity, driven by increased travel demand and the expansion of travel infrastructure.

Sales roles are at the forefront of the hiring boom in the Travel and Hospitality sector, with 82% of employers prioritizing these positions. Additionally, marketing roles have also remained crucial, with 44% of employers focusing on digital and offline promotion efforts to capture new market opportunities. Additionally, as gig work participation is expected to increase to 15-20% by the end of 2025, there’s a growing reliance on seasonal hires, with a 25-30% increase in seasonal hiring projected during peak travel periods.

Balasubramanian A, SVP and Business Head at TeamLease Services stated, "Our data shows that employers are ramping up their hiring efforts, particularly in customer service, sales, and operations roles, which are set to account for 30-40% of new jobs over the next year. This hiring uptick aligns with the sector’s anticipated growth trajectory, and with government initiatives like UDAN making air travel more accessible, we expect even more roles in airlines, airports, and related travel services.”