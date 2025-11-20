TRAI sets early-2026 deadline for BFSI to transition to ‘1600’ calling range to combat spoofing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), acting on November 19, established strict, phase-wise deadlines for banks, financial institutions, and market intermediaries to transition their service and transactional voice calls to the dedicated ‘1600’ numbering series. This move intensifies regulatory efforts to curb spam and impersonation-driven financial fraud.

The ‘1600’ series, exclusively allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for regulated BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) entities and government bodies, aims to provide consumers with a clear, reliable method to identify genuine calls from institutions like banks, mutual funds, brokerages, and pension fund managers. While 485 entities have already adopted the series and secured over 2,800 numbers, TRAI observed that a substantial number of institutions continue to use conventional 10-digit mobile numbers, which remain a primary channel exploited by fraudulent callers.

Following extensive consultations through the Joint Committee of Regulators, which includes the RBI, SEBI, and PFRDA, TRAI has finalized a structured migration timeline:

Commercial Banks: Must adopt the 1600 series by January 1, 2026.

Large NBFCs, Payments Banks, Small Finance Banks: Required to transition by February 1, 2026.

Remaining NBFCs, Cooperative Banks, Regional Rural Banks: Given until March 1, 2026.

Mutual Funds and Asset Management Companies (SEBI-regulated): Completion date is February 15, 2026.

Qualified Stockbrokers (SEBI-regulated): Deadline set for March 15, 2026.

PFRDA-Regulated Entities (e.g., Pension Fund Managers): Must transition by February 15, 2026.

Discussions with the insurance regulator, IRDAI, regarding timelines for insurers remain ongoing. TRAI confirmed that this mandatory, time-bound adoption of the 1600 series will enhance the safety of financial communication, making it significantly harder for fraudulent actors to mimic legitimate institutions via voice calls.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 9:49 AM