IndoBevs appoints Sharad Negi as Chief Finance Officer to strengthen financial strategy

Sharad Negi's leadership will play a key role in shaping IndoBevs’ financial architecture as it scales new heights in innovation and market reach.

IndoBevs, one of India’s fastest-growing alcobev companies, has announced the appointment of Sharad Negi as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO). The move reflects the company’s continued focus on building financial resilience and driving disciplined growth as it expands its footprint across India and global markets.

A Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience, Negi brings extensive expertise in finance, strategy, and governance. His career spans leadership roles at Ernst & Young and Pernod Ricard, where he spent a decade leading financial planning, risk management, and business performance initiatives. Known for his strategic insight and pragmatic approach, Negi’s appointment signals IndoBevs’ intent to align operational agility with robust financial stewardship.

Commenting on his new role, Sharad Negi said, “IndoBevs has always stood out for its bold ideas and commitment to excellence. I look forward to supporting this vision by strengthening financial processes, enabling strategic investments, and ensuring that growth is both scalable and sustainable.”

Sameer Mahandru, Founder of IndoBevs, added, “Sharad’s depth of experience across global finance and his ability to translate strategy into execution make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His perspective will be instrumental as we continue to build a financially strong, forward-looking organisation.”

Negi joins IndoBevs at a defining stage in its journey. The company is expanding its manufacturing and international presence with new greenfield facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, alongside scaling its existing portfolio of brands like BroCode, Bro Red, Bonga Bonga Mystery, Wingman Whisky and more. His leadership will play a key role in shaping IndoBevs’ financial architecture as it scales new heights in innovation and market reach.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 6:31 PM