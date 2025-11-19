Uday Shankar ends layoff fears | CMO influence drops | Piyush Goyal on India-US trade

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Uday Shankar ends layoff fears, sets global vision for JioStar at anniversary townhall
In a speech that set a high bar for ambition, Shankar articulated a vision centered on global excellence for JioStar, which has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s evolving media landscape.
CMO influence drops to 55% as AI budgets shift to IT: Capgemini
Despite rising optimism around generative and agentic AI, 55% of marketing leaders say AI initiatives are currently funded by IT, with minimal control from marketing teams.
Piyush Goyal signals progress on India–US trade pact once equitable terms are secured
He remarked that sometimes there is a bit of bickering in the family and he does not believe there is any hiatus in the relationship.
Centre expands Aadhaar verification to concert entries, gig workers via new app
One feature is selective data sharing, where individuals approve only the information required for a specific service. For instance, users might share a photograph and name for event entry or verify age for purchases without disclosing other details.
Radio advertising sees steady growth in Jan–Sept 2025; Maruti Suzuki leads as top advertiser: TAM
Among cities, Jaipur once again dominated the rankings with the highest share of radio ad volumes, retaining its top position from last year.
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.