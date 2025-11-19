59% HR leaders don’t trust AI decisions: Survey

Before you share your next prompt, read this. Learn how to use AI tools safely in India — protect your data, avoid misinformation, and use Gen AI responsibly.

Lack of trust has emerged as the biggest hurdle in enterprise AI adoption, with 59% of HR leaders saying they are skeptical of AI-driven decision-making, according to a new survey by Biz Staffing Comrade Pvt Ltd.

The report reveals that organisations are struggling to integrate AI due to low clarity and poor change communication. 27.3% of respondents blamed inadequate communication and change management, while 9.1% cited leadership hesitation and lack of strategic direction. Interestingly, only 4.5% pointed to fear of job loss, suggesting that resistance is shifting from job anxiety to lack of confidence in AI outcomes.

AI readiness remains weak, the survey found. Only 8% of HR leaders said their organisations are fully prepared and scaling human plus AI collaboration, while 40% are partially prepared and experimenting in pockets. Another 44% remain stuck in pilot mode, and 8% are yet to begin AI adoption.

As organisations accelerate automation, talent priorities are also shifting. 38% of HR leaders said upskilling employees in AI has become their top priority, followed by 25% planning to hire AI or data specialists, and 21% restructuring roles to deepen collaboration between humans and machines. Meanwhile, 16% believe it’s still too early to gauge AI’s impact on talent strategy.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 5:14 PM