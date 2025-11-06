BARC exempted from eligibility norms, cross-holding clauses in draft TRP Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has proposed amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, exempting industry-led self-regulatory body- the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from certain eligibility norms, including those related to board composition, minimum net worth, and cross-holdings.
According to the draft notification, “the eligibility conditions stipulated in clauses 1.5, 1.6, and 1.7 shall not apply under the self-regulation model, where an industry-led body, such as the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)- directly provides the ratings.”
The Ministry has invited feedback and comments from stakeholders and the public by December 5, 2025.
The exemption effectively allows BARC-like self-regulatory bodies to operate without adhering to conditions that apply to private or independent agencies, namely:
Clause 1.5: Prohibiting board members from having any business in broadcasting.
Clause 1.6: Requiring a minimum net worth of ₹5 crore.
Clause 1.7: Restricting cross-holdings of 20% or more between rating agencies and broadcasters, or among multiple agencies.
Additionaly, any viewership arising out of a landing page- a long-debated issue in the industry- will not be counted in audience measurement, as the Ministry clarified it can be used only as a marketing tool.
The draft has also proposed that rating agencies must ensure a minimum panel size of 80,000 within six months of notification. Thereafter, the panel must expand by 10,000 households every year until it reaches 1.2 lakh, with flexibility for further growth based on business needs.
The Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies were first issued on January 16, 2014, and have since governed India’s television audience measurement framework. The MIB had previously sought comments on preliminary changes on July 2, 2025, and has now released an updated draft incorporating stakeholder inputs.
BARC reported a decline in both revenue and profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Its revenue from sales of services stood at ₹296.96 crore in FY25, down 6.77% from ₹318.53 crore in the previous year. The company’s profit also fell sharply by 18.44% to ₹15.7 crore, compared to ₹19.25 crore in FY24.
In FY23, the profit was significantly higher at ₹33.57 crore.