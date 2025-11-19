Reliance Consumer launches Waggies; pet food starting at Rs 199 per kg

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, has entered the pet care market with the launch of its pet food brand Waggies. The company said the new brand will offer science-backed, high-quality nutrition at affordable prices.

Waggies will be priced at Rs 199 per kg, while its premium variant Waggies Pro will start at Rs 249 per kg. The products will also be sold in 100-gram trial packs priced at Rs 20, enabling wider accessibility for pet owners.

“The Waggies portfolio is built on science-led formulations enhanced with herbs, DHA for brain development, essential vitamins, and highly digestible ingredients for holistic health,” RCPL said in a statement.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL, said the pet food line aims to deliver superior value by balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. “Waggies comes with extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support, and provides all-day energy along with joint, skin and coat health,” he added.

“We believe every pet deserves the right nutrition and every pet parent should have access to global-quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep research and priced affordably, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the preferred choice for every pet parent,” Mody said.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 5:40 PM