BREAKING: MIB proposes TRP Panel expansion to 1.2 lakh; feedback open till Dec 5

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued draft amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, introducing significant changes to enhance transparency, prevent conflicts of interest, and adapt audience measurement to evolving viewing platforms.

Among the major changes, the Ministry has proposed that any viewership arising out of the ‘Landing Page’ shall not be counted in audience measurement, clarifying that the landing page can only be used as a marketing tool.

Additionally, under the proposed norms, television rating agencies will now be required to expand their audience measurement panels by 10,000 households every year until they reach 1.2 lakh, with the option to scale further based on business needs. Existing rating agencies must achieve a minimum panel size of 80,000 within six months from the date of notification.

The Ministry has invited feedback and comments from stakeholders and the general public by December 5, 2025.

Key Proposed Amendments:

Conflict of Interest Restrictions: The applicant must be a company registered in India under the Companies Act, 2013. The company and its board members must not have any business ties with broadcasters.

Financial Requirements: The rating agency must have a minimum net worth of ₹5 crore, certified by a statutory auditor.

Cross-Holdings and Equity Cap: No single entity or promoter may hold 20% or more equity in both a rating agency and a broadcaster, or in multiple rating agencies operating in the same area.

These restrictions will, however, not apply under a self-regulation model, such as the one followed by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

Panel Size Expansion: A minimum panel size of 80,000 must be achieved within six months from notification. Thereafter, the panel must expand by 10,000 households annually until it reaches 1.2 lakh, with flexibility to grow further based on business requirements.

Technology-Neutral Ratings: Ratings should be platform-agnostic, covering all viewing mediums, including connected TVs.

Panel Integrity: No officer, employee, or associated personnel of the rating agency shall be included in the audience measurement panel.

The revised provisions, once notified, will come into immediate effect and apply to both new applicants and existing registered agencies.