From Seoul to Screens: OTT platforms ride K-wave to capture new audiences

Indian streaming platforms are doubling down on Korean content - blending fandom, fashion, and storytelling to woo the country’s 600M+ digital viewers.

When Squid Game smashed global records in 2021, it didn’t just change Netflix’s fortune, it rewrote the playbook for how non-English content could command worldwide cultural power. Four years on, that playbook is expanding fast in India, where the appetite for Korean content has evolved from curiosity to full-blown fandom.

From romantic dramas like My Lovely Liar and Lovely Runner to animated blockbusters like K-Pop Demon Hunters, platforms are aggressively localising and licensing Korean content- dubbing, subtitling, and marketing it to India’s 601 million OTT users.

And for many platforms, it’s paying off handsomely.

Amazon MX Player’s “V Desi” Push: Global Stories, Local Voices

Amazon MX Player is among the Indian streamers leading the K-wave domestically.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, says that the platform’s “V Desi” slate- which features Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, and Anime titles dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu- has seen sharp traction among its quarter of a billion unique viewers.

“Our goal is to make these stories more accessible and enjoyable for Indian audiences,” says Dusad. “Through our partnership with CJ ENM, 18 of their acclaimed series are being released in India, including Lovely Runner, Twinkling Watermelon, Wedding Impossible, and Delightfully Deceitful.”

This partnership isn’t just about expanding a library- it’s a strategic play to localise premium global storytelling. “It’s about making entertainment truly borderless,” Dusad adds.

According to him, Korean content has a unique strength- powerful narratives, stellar casts, and world-class production. The refreshing storytelling across genres has resonated with audiences globally, including in India.

ZEE5: Building a Youth-Focused K-Pop and K-Drama Universe

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi, ZEE5, says the platform has been strategically expanding its Korean content portfolio to capture the growing wave of young global pop culture consumers.

The platform has seen a growing appetite among younger audiences for global pop culture, particularly K-dramas and K-pop content that blend high-energy music with emotionally rich storytelling, says Das. Over the past year, it have expanded its Korean library with popular titles such as Strong Girl Bong Soon, School 2017, Fight for My Way, Doctor Stranger, and Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, all localized through Hindi and South language dubbing.

"These shows have consistently performed well, drawing steady engagement from Gen Z and millennial viewers. Moving forward, we plan to strengthen this offering by introducing more music-led Korean documentaries, concert specials, and youth-focused dramas that mirror the dynamism of global pop culture while remaining accessible to Indian audiences.”

According to her, K-wave is not just a trend but an ongoing shift in viewing habits.

Das points out, “Video views for Korean titles grew by 31% year-on-year between January and September 2025, with over 2x growth in the number of first-time viewers, a strong indicator of expanding audience curiosity and comfort with global storytelling. This traction is led by younger audiences in metros and Tier-I cities, supported by enhanced discoverability, multi-language accessibility, and curated recommendations across devices.”

Netflix: Turning K-Content into a Global Growth Engine

Netflix’s data underscores how central Korean content has become to its global growth strategy. Since 2016, the platform has introduced 130+ Korean titles worldwide and invested $500 million in Korean productions in 2021 alone.

In India, shows like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo dominated viewership charts, while K-Pop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most-watched film of all time- amassing 236 million views and contributing significantly to a 17% revenue jump in Q3 2025, according to the company’s latest earnings.

These titles don’t just attract eyeballs; they shape culture. Squid Game was India’s top-streamed non-English show for 28 weeks, inspiring viral memes, metro takeovers, and brand collaborations with Knorr, Swiggy Instamart, and Five Star.

Such activations show how Korean IP can transcend the screen, becoming a brand ecosystem that merges entertainment, advertising, and retail.

The Hallyu Effect: Beyond Subscriptions to Lifestyle and Loyalty

According to Bhavesh Talreja, Founder and CEO of Globale Media, K-content’s contribution to platform growth extends well beyond viewership.

“For an OTT operating in markets like India or APAC, K-pop and K-dramas can drive anywhere between 5–15% of incremental subscriptions or revenue uplift,” he explains. “But the bigger opportunity lies in fandom monetisation- premium ad rates, merchandise, and community engagement.”

A study by Korea’s KOFICE found that Indian engagement with the Hallyu wave- spanning music, fashion, and dramas- has grown over 70% since 2020, and 15 million Indian fans now actively follow Korean entertainment and pop culture.

This crossover impact- visible in fashion trends, K-beauty products, snack choices, and social media fandoms- makes Korean IP a cultural export with deep commercial implications.

AI Meets K-Pop: The Next Frontier of Fandom

As K-culture expands, startups like Avtr Meta Labs are taking the phenomenon into futuristic territory- merging AI, music, and storytelling to build the next evolution of entertainment.

Founder and CEO Abhishek Razdan explains, “K-pop has proven that culture can be productized- it’s an engine of engagement blending music, fashion, and emotion. We’re applying that logic to AI entertainment.”

Avtr Meta Labs has built AI-driven idol personas, digitally created performers with distinct looks, voices, and emotional arcs, capable of interacting with fans in real time. Their project Truth & Lies experiments with “AI-native micro-dramas,” taking cues from K-pop’s aesthetic precision and serialized emotional storytelling.

