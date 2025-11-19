Anand Mahindra applauds Chandrababu Naidu’s $1 trillion vision, calls him ‘unstoppable’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his development-driven approach and long-term economic vision, sharing a video of Naidu’s address at the inaugural session of the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam. Mahindra stated that Naidu remains an “unstoppable force of nature”, noting that he has admired the Chief Minister for decades for his commitment to development and his consistent drive to innovate through policy.

In the video posted by Mahindra on X, Naidu outlined a series of measures aimed at boosting investor confidence, including the introduction of an escrow system for investors. Naidu informed the gathering that the State government would open automatic escrow accounts for companies signing MoUs with Andhra Pradesh to ensure immediate and transparent disbursal of promised incentives through the banking system, without the need for additional approvals. He stated that sovereign guarantees could also be extended if required, a move that drew applause from industry leaders present at the summit.

Naidu spoke about the State’s progress, stating that Andhra Pradesh had attracted USD 20 billion in investments over the past 18 months, generating 20 lakh jobs. He set an ambitious target of USD 500 billion in investments within the next three years, which he said would create 50 lakh jobs, and laid out a larger 10-year vision of achieving USD 1 trillion in investments.

The Chief Minister urged investors to choose Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the ease of doing business, availability of land, and the State’s strength across agriculture, horticulture, dairy, coffee, spices and several other sectors. He stated that investors would receive the “best incentives and policies”, reiterating the commitment to escrow facilities and sovereign guarantees. He added that Andhra Pradesh, already ranked number one in ease of doing business, had now advanced to what he described as the “speed of doing business”.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 5:56 PM