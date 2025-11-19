Dell Technologies appoints Anurag Arora to lead India Consumer Business

Since joining Dell Technologies in July 2020, he has played a key role in shaping strategies for the company’s India consumer business, including Dell.com and its retail channels.

Dell Technologies has appointed Anurag Arora as senior director and general manager for its consumer sales division in India, strengthening its leadership as it seeks to expand its presence in the market, as reported by PTI.

The company announced on Wednesday that Arora will oversee business growth, sales, and strategic direction for the consumer segment across India.

Arora brings 28 years of experience spanning sales, product management, channel distribution, large-format retail, e-commerce, and brand-owned digital platforms. Since joining Dell Technologies in July 2020, he has played a key role in shaping strategies for the company’s India consumer business, including Dell.com and its retail channels.

Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies, said Arora’s deep understanding of the omnichannel ecosystem and his record of driving sustained growth make him an invaluable asset.

Rishi said that under his leadership, they are confident in advancing our strategic priorities, delivering innovative technology, and enhancing customer experience.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 4:03 PM