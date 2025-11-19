Ankur Warikoo praised for detailing driver’s pay and perks, netizens say 'right way to treat employees'

Gurgaon-based entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has drawn widespread praise online after disclosing that his long-time driver earns more than ₹50,000 per month — a salary significantly above the typical range for the role. In a social media post shared on Tuesday, Warikoo revealed that his driver, Dayanand Bhaiya, receives an annual increment of 11%, is regarded as part of the family, holds keys to their home and even knows their ATM PIN. Dayanand’s most recent raise has taken his monthly salary to ₹53,350.

The latest annual increment has raised our driver Dayanand Bhaiya’s monthly salary to Rs. 53,350 plus insurance, one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty.



He joined us 13 years ago at Rs. 15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life. His… pic.twitter.com/uDpugIbeSs — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 19, 2025

Alongside a pay package that exceeds ₹6 lakh per annum — higher than many entry-level roles — Dayanand receives health insurance and a one-month Diwali bonus. This year, Warikoo also gifted him a scooty. “He joined us 13 years ago at ₹15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life,” Warikoo wrote on X.

The entrepreneur described Dayanand not merely as a driver but as a “trusted partner” to the family. He drives the children to classes, runs essential errands, holds duplicate house keys and is trusted with high-responsibility tasks, including handling the family’s ATM PIN. Warikoo added that Dayanand addresses everyone informally — as “tum” rather than “aap” — a reflection of his comfort level and close relationship with the household.

Warikoo, whose businesses generated ₹16.84 crore (USD 2 million) in revenue in 2024, said Dayanand saves the family considerable time, effort and mental load. Sharing a photograph with him, he wrote: “He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can’t wait for him to reach ₹1 lakh per month in the next 5–6 years.” In the comments, he reiterated that Dayanand’s increment remains fixed at 11% each year.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users applauding Warikoo’s approach to employee welfare. “This is the right way to treat employees. Dignity of labour goes for everyone. Proud of you, Ankur,” one user wrote. Others highlighted the importance of acknowledging loyalty, trust and hard work with meaningful compensation and growth. Several commenters also praised Warikoo for including health insurance in Dayanand’s benefits package. One user noted: “Great that you are covering insurance as part of compensation. Hope others are also driven to do this for their staff — the additional cost for employers is negligible but the benefits for employees are significant.”

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 5:02 PM