Twitter vs Threads: Influencers on Instagram's new app and who will leave Twitter

The launch of Threads has created a buzz across the internet. Developed by the Instagram team, Threads allows users to share text updates and participate in public conversations, providing the freedom to create posts with a maximum of 500 characters, including links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long. With its comprehensive features, the app appears to have everything needed for a successful start.

So, what are influencers thinking about it? The majority of them seem to be quite pleased with the app.

Finance content creator, Anushka Rathod who says with Twitter restricting the number of tweets you can see per day Threads couldn't have been timed better.

“It is day one on a new platform so it gives creators a lot of freedom and breathing space to experiment and branch out of their existing brand on other platforms. Unlike the colourful Instagram, Threads is rather black and white so it doesn't feel like an extension of Instagram as such. It is very easy to use and has some required features like hide reply where it actually hides the replies unlike twitter,” Rathod says.

Some influencers will be trying their hands on text content for the first time on Threads.

Lifestyle creator on Instagram Mohammad Shahnoor Shah is one of them. He believes the app will make it easier for him to connect with his fans on a personal level.

“Instagram is mainly for sharing high quality videos and photos. Now, Threads are something similar to Twitter, allowing users to reply to comments and create conversations. I like it because on Instagram, I can post videos and photos, but with this new addition, I can directly communicate with my fans. I've never had a Twitter account before, so this is a new segment for me to explore as well,” Shah says.

Overall, influencers are also appreciating the interface of the newly launched app. They are calling it uncluttered and seamless.

“It appears that they've put significant thought into how to foster genuine interaction and create a space that is conducive for creators and their communities to engage in a meaningful way,” says finfluencer Kunwar Raj.

Regarding its potential impact on the creator economy, Raj says if Threads continues to prioritize the needs of creators, providing transparent and fair monetization policies, it has the potential to attract more creators and stimulate growth in the economy.

Do influencers really feel that Threads will kill Twitter? Perhaps not.

Founder of influencer management agency Finnet Media and an influencer himself, Ayush Shukla says, “The world we live in today is a "and" world, not a "or" world. The fact that I believe both platforms will coexist makes it even better. Threads are not your plan to kill Twitter I believe. Threads are here to fill the void left by Twitter,” he says.