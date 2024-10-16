Union Minister Pralhad Joshi: Awareness about standards essential for empowering consumers

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, emphasized the importance of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in ensuring that every Indian citizen has access to safe, reliable, and high-quality products and services. He stated that consumer well-being is directly linked to the availability of quality goods, while industry growth and profitability depend on demand for these products.

Joshi highlighted the need for BIS to prioritize quality as India's economy continues to expand and enhance its role in global trade. He noted that BIS has a significant responsibility in boosting economic growth, promoting the ‘Made in India’ label, and establishing Brand Bharat internationally. The new BIS Act of 2016, according to him, will improve the ease of doing business and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

He pointed out that there are currently over 22,300 standards in effect, with 94% of Indian standards aligned with ISO and ISE standards. Furthermore, he mentioned that 174 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 732 products have been issued for mandatory BIS certification, a significant increase from just 14 QCOs for 106 products in 2014.

The Minister stressed the importance of raising public awareness about these standards to empower consumers. He acknowledged the challenge of generating widespread interest and understanding of BIS's standards programs among citizens, emphasizing the need for consumers to verify ISI and BIS certifications before making purchases.

As the fifth largest economy globally, India must focus on enhancing standards, which serve as the foundation for safety, quality, and trust in products and services. Joshi explained that standards are vital for technical development, industrial growth, and societal well-being, facilitating both domestic and international trade, and contributing to economic growth and environmental sustainability. For businesses, standards help improve processes, reduce waste, and enhance customer satisfaction through compatibility with other markets, while for consumers, they ensure the reliability, consistency, and safety of products.