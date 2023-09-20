VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms

VDO.AI has launched Dexter, a creative feature poised to redefine brand engagement by harnessing the power of innovative Gen AI algorithms. Dexter leverages the capabilities of Gen AI algorithms to empower brands with the ability to craft deeply personalized, contextually relevant, and visually stunning content. By understanding individual user preferences, Dexter ensures that brands can deliver messages that resonate deeply, fostering authentic connections. Moreover, this technology streamlines content creation, enabling brands to deliver the right message at precisely the right moment.

Key Features of Dexter:

Personalization: Dexter analyzes user data to create bespoke content that speaks directly to individual preferences, thereby boosting user engagement and retention.

Context: Understanding the context of user interactions, Dexter ensures that brands provide timely and relatable content, forging more profound connections.

Visual: Dexter elevates visual elements, creating attention-grabbing and memorable content that lingers in the minds of the audience.

User-Friendly Integration: Dexter effortlessly integrates into existing marketing strategies, making it accessible and adaptable for brands of all sizes.

Amitt Sharma, chief executive officer and founder of VDO.AI says, "We find ourselves on the verge of a groundbreaking era in brand-consumer interaction. Dexter empowers us to establish dynamic connections with our audiences, converting passive observers into engaged participants. This achievement signifies a pivotal milestone in amplifying customer engagement and loyalty, as it allows us to harness the interactive potential that AI offers—a facet that brands have yet to fully explore."