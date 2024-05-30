            

      Vi signs a strategic partnership with Netflix

      Vi has introduced an affordable Netflix Basic bundled unlimited plan for its prepaid users, postpaid offering to be launched soon

      By  Storyboard18May 30, 2024 3:13 PM
      The two new unlimited prepaid packs offer unlimited calls and data bundled with a Netflix Basic subscription that will allow users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV.

      To strengthen its entertainment offerings for its customers, the telecom operator Vi has announced its partnership with the global streaming service provider – Netflix. With this partnership, Vi users will be able to access content through mobile, television or tablet.

      Through this, Vi has introduced Netflix offering for its prepaid customers and will soon be launching Netflix bundled postpaid plans too.

      It has introduced two new unlimited prepaid packs offering unlimited calls and data bundled with Netflix Basic subscription that will allow users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV. One of its offers at Rs 998 includes 1.5GB/day data, 100 SMS/ day, unlimited voice and Netflix Basic (TV or mobile) for 70 days. The other proposition for Rs 1399 includes data of 2.5 GB/day, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice and Netflix Basic (TV or mobile, valid up to 84 days. Customers in Mumbai and Gujarat can get the 70-day validity offer for Rs 1099.

      Also, Vi users recharging with the 84-day validity product, will get flagship Hero proposition benefits such as Data Delight, Night Binge and Weekend Data Roll-over.


      First Published on May 30, 2024 3:13 PM

