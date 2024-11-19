What are the Most Trusted Professions in India in 2024? Find out. 

Ipsos has released the findings of the Most Trusted Professions 2024, a 32 country Ipsos Global Advisor survey. Urban Indians have rated doctors (57%), members of the armed forces (56%) and teachers (56%) as the most trustworthy professions of 2024. Ergo, largely all the frontline public service workers have topped the list. These professions stepped up during covid19 and continue to serve the society, putting in long hours, even going beyond the call of duty.

Interestingly, some of the other professions where the Indian citizens have placed their trust more, were scientists (54%), judges (52%), bankers (50%), ordinary men and women (49%), the police (47%), among others.

Some of the other professions that were placed in the trust list included the serving staff at the restaurant (47%), taxi drivers (46%), govt employees/ civil servants (46%), business leaders (44%), advertising execs (44%), pollsters (45%), TV news anchors/ TV news readers (44%), lawyers (43%), journalists (43%) etc.

For global citizens their top three most trusted professions were doctors (58%), scientists (56%) and teachers (54%). The professions that stepped up the most during the pandemic, scientists who made the vaccines, doctors who put their lives at risk to treat patients and teachers who taught remotely.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, elucidating on the findings of the survey said, “Trust is built overtime and through experience and/ or perception. Indians have reposed their faith in doctors, armed forces personnel and teachers the most. These professions have exemplary ethical standards and tend to stretch if work demands, going beyond the call of duty with sincerity. During the pandemic, when the entire country was in a shutdown/ lock down scenario, doctors continued to treat patients, even at the cost of personal risk, even taking a toll on them; armed forces personnel continued to man our borders and being on duty elsewhere in the country; teachers were taking online classes ensuring students do not lose a year. These professions have a strong level of transparency and commitment, infusing trust among citizens, built overtime and command respect – both in perception and reality. The society looks up to them as role models and mentors.”

Untrustworthy professions

Professions topping the distrust list in India were politicians (31%), cabinet officials/ govt ministers (28%) and clergy/ priests (27%). These were followed by the police (28%), advertising execs (25%), tv news anchors/ readers (25%), govt. employees/ civil servants (24%).

In some markets, distrust among politicians was much higher, especially in Colombia (74%), Chile (73%), Argentina (73%), Russia (70%), Spain (70%), Hungary (70%) etc.

Barring India – where social media influencers were not covered – in other global markets they were among most untrustworthy professions – in Sweden (71%), Belgium (70%), France (70%), Netherlands (69%), New Zealand (67%), Spain (65%), Turkey (65%) etc.

Global distrust list of professions included politicians (58%), social media influencers (56%), cabinet officials/ govt ministers (50%), advertising execs (40%) among others.

