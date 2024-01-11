comScore

How it Works

Why Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun turned down a job at Google?

Meta's AI chief said one of the reasons he didn't join Google was because of 'low pay'.

By  Storyboard18Jan 11, 2024 3:18 PM
Why Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun turned down a job at Google?
LeCun also candidly mentioned, if he would have joined Google, he thinks the research culture at Google would have been different. "I might have made it a bit more open and a bit more ambitious a bit earlier," he added.

Yann LeCun , Meta’s chief AI scientist, recently revealed that he turned down a job offer from Google in 2002. He said one the reasons he didn't join Google was because of 'low pay' and the workforce back then was really small. In a post on X, he explained, "The salary was low. Obviously, the stock option package would have ended up stratospheric. But we had teenage sons getting close to college and needed cash. Housing is more expensive in Silicon Valley than in New Jersey."

He further wrote at that time Google had 600 employees and no revenue source. "Google had 600 employees and no revenue at the time (this was January 2002, before ads, gmail, etc). You can't really do real research at that stage. My job would have involved a lot of corporate strategy, technology development for products, management, etc." He wanted to refocus on basic research in machine learning, vision, robotics, and computational neuroscience.

LeCun also candidly mentioned, if he would have joined Google, he thinks the research culture at Google would have been different. "I might have made it a bit more open and a bit more ambitious a bit earlier," he added.


Tags
First Published on Jan 11, 2024 3:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Luxury carmaker JLR India clocks three consecutive quarters of record sales growth

Luxury carmaker JLR India clocks three consecutive quarters of record sales growth

How it Works

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Maruti to invest ₹38,200 crore in enhancing production line

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Maruti to invest ₹38,200 crore in enhancing production line

How it Works

A $30-trillion Indian economy by 2047 a conservative target, says FM Sitharaman

A $30-trillion Indian economy by 2047 a conservative target, says FM Sitharaman

How it Works

Electric vehicle sales zooms 49 percent to 1.52 million units in 2023

Electric vehicle sales zooms 49 percent to 1.52 million units in 2023

How it Works

Meta to hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook

Meta to hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook

How it Works

Amazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch set to layoff at least 500 employees

Amazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch set to layoff at least 500 employees

How it Works

56 percent Indians planning to shift homes in next two years: Ikea report

56 percent Indians planning to shift homes in next two years: Ikea report