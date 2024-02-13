Zee Entertainment proposes three independent directors

Zee Entertainment seeks shareholder approval for the appointment of three independent directors. As per regulatory filings, the candidates in consideration are Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai, and P.V. Ramana Murthy.

If approved, they will serve a term of three years, commencing from December 17, 2023, to December 16, 2026.

Zee named three new independent directors through a stock exchange filing following their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, December 16.

The three new independent directors were Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai, and Uttam Prakash Agarwal.