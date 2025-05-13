Tata Motors posts 51% decline in profit to Rs 8,556 crore in Q4 FY25

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the Quarter 4 results for the fiscal year 2025. The automaker giant registered a consolidated profit of Rs 8,556 crore in Quarter 4 fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 17,528 crore--a decline of 51%. In full fiscal 2025, Tata Motors registered a profit of Rs 28,000 crore compared to Rs 31,807 crore in FY24.

Tata Motors' revenue in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 118,927 crore, while the full fiscal 2025 revenue stood at Rs 436,821 crore with EBITDA at Rs 57,600 crore.

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 10th profitable quarter in a row. The Q4 revenue of the JLR stood at Rs 84,957 crore down 1.7% a year, and FY25 revenue remained flat at Rs 314,220 crore.

The wholesale of Defender hit a new record at 115,404 units in FY25, Range Rover Sport wholesales for the year were up 19.7% year-on-year in FY25.

According to JLR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adrian Mardell, “JLR has ended the year with strong annual and quarterly earnings, including delivering our tenth consecutive profitable quarter and our net debt zero target. We have achieved record sales of Defender, revealed the stunning Jaguar Type 00".

JLR is set to launch Range Rover Electric, the CEO added without disclosing additional details.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle revenue saw a major hit in Quarter 4 FY25. According to the Q4 earnings, the PVs revenue declined by 13.1% to Rs 12,543 crore in Q4 FY25. On a full-year basis, the PV business revenue declined by 7.5% to Rs 48,445 crore due to a reduction in hatches volume.

Tata Motors said that the overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending, and global geopolitics.

The momentum of the industry is dependent upon a range of factors, such as evolving customer preferences, but, Tata Motors has pinned hope that SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers in FY2026.

SUVs accounted for 55% of the total PV sales of Tata Motors in fiscal 2025.

"Passenger vehicle sales in India grew by a modest 2% in FY25, but set a new record with over 4.3 million units sold. This growth was fueled by the rising popularity of SUVs, which accounted for 55% of total sales and a rapidly increasing consumer preference toward environmentally friendly powertrains. Electric vehicles showed renewed momentum, supported by a growing number of industry players expanding customer choices and reinforcing the EV ecosystem. In a year marked by fluctuating demand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles led the industry in SUV growth and outpaced the market in CNG sales," Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director TMPV, said.

The domestic wholesale commercial vehicle volumes stood at 99,600 units, down 4.8% in Q4 FY25 YoY. For the full year, overall revenues declined by 4.7%. The CV revenue stood at Rs 21,487 crore in Q4 FY25 and full FY25 CV revenue stood at Rs 48,445 crore, down 7.43%.