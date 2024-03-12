National Creators Awards jury member Prasoon Joshi says, there's an intense connection between India's govt and youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award on March 8 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He also had a brief interaction with the winners. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. “Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated," PM Modi had posted earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said. This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people’s choice, it added.

The awards were given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, also the jury member for the NCA shared that the whole process was rigorous. The whole event was a learning exercise for him as a creative person as well as a citizen of India. “It was great to see, as a branding person, how much content creation is actually happening in this country and at what level it’s happening,” he said.

Joshi highlighted that more than 1.5 lakh people entered the nominations; "So you can imagine how many more creators are out there,” he added.

Joshi said, “I have always believed that we are a nation of storytellers. I’ve been brought up in a small town, around Uttarakhand village. I’ve heard folklore and folktales. People are great storytellers. Even in mythology, there's so many beautiful stories. Everything has been told through stories. So we are a nation of storytellers, undoubtedly."

He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for this initiative saying, “I must congratulate the government and the current leadership for the way they have brought in technology - the platform for everyone. The fact that data is available so easily to people. Tools are available so easily to people. And monetization is made so easy. You could be sitting in a very remote place where you could be using your UPI to get your payment when you create content.”

On his takeaways as a key part of the first-ever National Creators Awards, Joshi said, “Content creation has also given birth to this creator economy. That's what hit me. There is a huge creator economy which is on rise in India and it is very inherent, which is very natural and organic for India. We don't have to try very hard to look for talent because there is talent out there and people are dying to tell their stories in their own way.” he added.

A few of the content creators approached Joshi asking him for advice. “I said, just one thing I would tell you that you guys are where you are today because you are very authentic. You are not trying to copy anyone. You are just trying to be yourself. If you want to create content in an Uttarakhandi language you are doing that. If you want to create in Bhojpuri, you are doing that. If you want to wear folk dresses from your own village, you are doing that. So stay that way. Stay authentic,” he said.

Interestingly, today even English content is being dominated by Indian creators. Why is that? Joshi agrees saying that the reason behind it is that India doesn’t have just one flavour of English. It has multiple flavours of English. “The diversity of this country is so fabulous that we are not linear. We are diverse even in the English language. One part of the country is speaking English in a certain way and another part is speaking it some other way.”

Furthermore, social consciousness in the youth and creators today, is immense. They are fully aware of the power they enjoy. This generation is conscious and conscientious, both, Joshi said.

“I am very impressed with the Prime Minister. I was there on the stage with him. He is a quick learner. He knows about these people, he's not someone who's doing lip-service to the new emerging content creators. There's so many of them whom he has met personally and spent time with. It is very encouraging to see someone who's busy with so many things taking time out for something which is emerging and has potential,” he added.

Of course, one of the biggest takeaways from the event was the fantastic banter that the PM was engaging in with the creators. The spirit of the program was exactly what social media's lexicon is, Joshi said. There was humor, there were lighter moments and there were important things talked about. It was not burdened with any kind of heavy-duty talk. It was more light-hearted but carried substance."

“There is a connection between the youth and the governance. The fact that the leadership and the governance of the country has such an intense connection with the youth of the country is what stood out for me in the program,” Joshi said.

At the awards, addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the venue of Bharat Mandapam chosen for the occasion and said that the National Creators have assembled on the same spot where world leaders gave direction to the future at the G20 Summit

PM Modi underlined that it is the country’s responsibility to walk side by side with the change of times and the advent of a new era and said that the nation is fulfilling that responsibility with the first-ever National Creator Awards. “National Creator Awards is giving identity to the new era before its onset”, the Prime Minister remarked. He expressed confidence that the National Creator Awards will establish a strong influence in the times to come by energizing the new era and respecting the creativity of the youth and the sensitivity towards the aspects of daily life.

In the future, the Prime Minister said, National Creator Awards will become a huge source of inspiration for content creators and create an identity for their work. Modi congratulated the winners of the awards and also acknowledged the active participation of the contestants in a very short time. “The association of more than 2 lakh creative minds for the event is creating an identity for the nation itself”, he emphasized.