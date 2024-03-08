National Creators Award Winners: Aman Gupta, Ranveer Allahbadia, AiyyoShraddha and more, awarded by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award on March 8 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He also had a brief interaction with the winners. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

For the category ‘New India Champion’, the award was given to Abhi and Niyu. The Prime Minister asked them about how they keep the interest of their audience while presenting dry facts. They said that like the Prime Minister's way of presentation, if the facts are presented with energy, the audience accepts that.

The Best Storyteller Award went to Keerthika Govindhasamy know as Keerthi History. When She touched the PM's feet the Prime Minister reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different but personally he gets disturbed particularly when a daughter touches his feet. When she talked about her limitations with Hindi, the Prime Minister asked to speak in any preferred language as ‘this is a huge country and you will be heard at least in some corner of this great land’. She appreciated the Prime Minister for acknowledging and promoting the Tamil Language. She told the PM about the interconnected nature of history and politics and resulting occasional backlash in social media. As the Prime Minister asked, she said today’s teenage audience prefers to learn about the greatness of India.

Disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia. The Prime Minister suggested to Allahbadia to create awareness about sleep deprivation. The PM admitted to being sleep-deprived and also mentioned sleeping only for a few hours a day, for the past several years. They had a brief banter on stage. The creator told the PM, “Aapke saath podcast karne ka mood ho raha hai sir (I am in the mood to do a podcast with you, Sir).” Modi replied, “Chaliye mood toh har ek ke bahut hote hain bhai (A lot of people have a lot of moods).”

The PM Modi also asked Allahbadia to share a few fitness mantras, to which the latter said people should do yoga and meditation. PM Modi quickly responded by saying, "People may say now that he's saying what Modiji says, He belongs to BJP now (Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai.. phir kahenge tum BJP wale ho gaye ho)."

Ex-Scientist from ISRO, Pankti Pandey from Ahmedabad received the Green Champion Award for amplifying the message of Mission LiFE. The Prime Minister delivered an anecdote popularly known to the people of Ahmedabad drawing huge applause from the crowd. Pandey advised people to perform a waste audit of the trash being discarded from home in an effort to make zero waste.

Read More: Jaya Kishori gets National Creators Award in Social Change category from PM Modi

The Award for Best Creative for Social Change went to Jaya Kishori known as Meera of modern times. She shares stories from Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana. She explained her journey as ‘Kathakaar’ and how she is creating an interest among the youth by presenting the great insights of the epics of our culture. She also talked about the possibility of living a meaningful life while fulfilling one’s materialistic responsibilities.

Lakshya Dabas received the Most Impactful Agri Creator for his work on improving agricultural practices with the use of innovation and technology. His brother received the award on his behalf and highlighted the need for natural farming in the country. He informed about training more than 30,000 farmers about ways of natural farming and protecting the crops from insects and pests. The Prime Minister lauded his thought process and urged him to meet the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat to discuss his vision on natural farming where he has persuaded more than 3 lakh farmers to adopt natural farming. He also urged Dabas to listen to Devvrat’s YouTube videos. The Prime Minister also asked for his assistance in debunking the myths surrounding natural farming and organic farming.

Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur who performs original songs, covers and traditional folk music in multiple Indian languages. On the Prime Minister’s request she performed a devotional song for Bhagwan Shiv on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The Prime Minister remembered Cassandra Mae Spittmann who was mentioned by PM in one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. On meeting the Prime Minister recently, she sang Achyutam Keshavam and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi.

The Best International Creator Award had three creators, Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Drew Hicks, with his fluent Hindi and Bihari accent has amassed social media popularity and fame for linguistic talent in India. Expressing his happiness for the Award, Hicks said that he wishes to make people happy and raise the name of India. He informed that his interest in Indian culture began due to his father’s connection with BHU and Patna.

Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales was given the best travel creator award. She focuses on food, travel and Lifestyle. She talked about the beauty of India and said that the objective is that India should be number 1 on the global map. When she said that she is confused about visiting Lakshadweep or Dwarka, the Prime Minister said that for Dwarka she will have to go very deep, which made the audience laugh. PM Modi recalled the bliss that he felt on having darshan of the submerged city of Dwarka. He also urged the creators to inspire devotees to experience the holy places in their entirety other than the darshan part. He reiterated that 5-10 percent of the total travel budget should be spent on local products. Apart from supporting the local economy, this helps in emphasizing the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat spirit also, he said.

‘Technical Guruji’ Gaurav Chaudhary a top tech YouTuber won the Tech Creator Award. He credited Digital India for contributing to his channel in a significant way. The Prime Minister said “for a bright future we need to democratize technology. UPI is a big symbol of that as it belongs to everyone. World will progress only when such democratization takes place”. Chaudhary narrated his experience of using UPI in Paris and said that Indian solutions can help the world.

Malhar Kalambe received Swachhata Ambassador Award for leading clean up drives since 2017. He also raises awareness on plastic pollution and climate change. He is the founder of ‘Beach Please’. The Prime Minister praised the consistency of his efforts and complimented him for creating an environment for cleanliness.

Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Jahnvi Singh, a 20-year-old content creator for Instagram who talks about Indian Fashion and promotes Indian Sarees. The Prime Minister said that the textile market goes with fashion and praised the creator for her efforts in promoting Indian textiles. She reiterated her motto of taking Indian themes forward with Sanskriti, Shastra and Saree. The Prime Minister, pointing towards the trend of readymade turbans, dhoti and such apparels that need tying, asked her views on promoting such things. She also emphasized the beauty of Indian textiles. The Prime Minister said India has always been a leader in fashion.

Best Creative Creator - female award went to Shraddha famous for her multilingual comedy sets and creates engaging and relatable content across generations. Receiving her with her trademark ‘Aiyyo’, the Prime Minister said that this is the second time he met her. Shraddha said that the award is recognition for those who are creating content from their homes and she also pointed towards her approach to find light humour in serious themes. She also complemented the Prime Minister for his spontaneity in his interaction with the creators.

RJ Raunaq received the Best Creative Creator-male award. Raunaq said that with Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister is also an important, record-breaking figure of the radio industry. He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the radio industry. Raunaq also spoke in his trademark ‘Baua’ style.

Award for Best Creator in Food Category went to Kabita’s Kitchen, A housewife who became a digital entrepreneur with her recipes and tutorials. Continuing with his concern for Malhar Kalambe’s lean physique, the PM jokingly told Kabita to take care of him. She stressed the importance of cooking as a key life skill. She also said schools should sensitize the students about agriculture so that they realize the importance of food and avoiding wastage. The Prime Minister said that people should try the local cuisine when traveling and told food related creators to promote millets - Shri Anna. The PM remembered his visit to Taiwan where he was recommended a Buddhist restaurant for vegetarian food. When he saw non-vegetarian looking dishes there, he enquired about it and was informed that vegetarian dishes were made to look like meat and similar dishes so that the locals are attracted to such food.

Naman Deshmukh received the Best Creator in Education Category. He is an Instagram influencer and content creator in tech and gadget space. He covers technology, gadgets, finance, social media marketing and educates audiences on tech related subjects like AI and coding. He informed the Prime Minister about his content on educating people on various online scams. The Prime Minister praised him for creating awareness about safe surfing and social media practices. The PM told the creators to create content on Atal Tinkering Labs. He also said that children should be encouraged to take up science as successes like Chandrayaan have created a new scientific temper among children.

Ankit Baiyanpuria was given the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award. Baiyanpuria is a fitness influencer and is famous for completing his 75 hard challenges.

‘Triggered Insaan’ Nischay was given the Gaming Creator Award. He is a Delhi-based YouTuber, Live-streamer and gamer. He thanked the Prime Minister for recognizing the Gaming Category.

Aridaman was given Best Micro Creator. He specializes in vedic astronomy and ancient Indian wisdom. He explores astrology, spirituality and personal growth.

Best Nano Creator Award was given to Piyush Purohit from Chamoli Uttarakhand who highlights little known places, people and regional festivals. The Prime Minister recalled one of his requests in Mann ki Baat where girls from Kerala sang a song from Chamoli.

Aman Gupta, Founder and CEO of boAT and famous for his involvement in Shark Tank India was given Best Celebrity Creator Award. He told the Prime Minister that he started his company when Start Up and Stand-Up India were launched in 2016. And in a short span of time, they are one of the largest audio brands in the world.

“You are the MVPs of the internet”

At the awards, addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the venue of Bharat Mandapam chosen for the occasion and said that the National Creators have assembled on the same spot where world leaders gave direction to the future at the G20 Summit.

PM Modi underlined that it is the country’s responsibility to walk side by side with the change of times and the advent of a new era and said that the nation is fulfilling that responsibility with the first-ever National Creator Awards. “National Creator Awards is giving identity to the new era before its onset”, the Prime Minister remarked. He expressed confidence that the National Creator Awards will establish a strong influence in the times to come by energizing the new era and respecting the creativity of the youth and the sensitivity towards the aspects of daily life.

In the future, the Prime Minister said, National Creator Awards will become a huge source of inspiration for content creators and create an identity for their work. Modi congratulated the winners of the awards and also acknowledged the active participation of the contestants in a very short time. “The association of more than 2 lakh creative minds for the event is creating an identity for the nation itself”, he emphasized.

“You are the writer, director, producer and editor of your own projects”, PM Modi emphasized noting the collective capability of such talent. “You forged an idea, innovated and gave it a life form on the screen. You have not only introduced the world to your capabilities but have also shown them the world”, the Prime Minister said, lauding the courage and determination of the content creators. He acknowledged the impact of the content all around India and said, “You are the MVPs of the internet.”