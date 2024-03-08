BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia receives 'Disruptor of the Year' award from PM Modi

The country's first-ever National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam were held on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Disruptor of the Year award was presented to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) for ‘The Ranveer Show’ podcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 1.5 lakh nominations came in and around 10 lakh votes were cast. There were a total of 200 nominees vying for the inaugural award.

There was fun banter between Allahbadia and the PM on stage regarding yoga, meditation, aliens and yetis. The PM joked that he would have to reduce his age by 50 years to keep up with youth like Allahbadia and be at their "wavelength".

The Prime Minister advocated the importance of sleep, and also admitted that he sleeps very little and is undisciplined when it comes to sleep. He also asked Allahbadia to curate content that highlights the impact of good sleep on health and well-being, urging him to spread knowledge.

The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

The lineup of nominees included established creators/celebrities and emerging talent. The list included Celebrity Creator like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash and Sunil Chhetri; Social media influencers like Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra and Kritika Khurana Ranveer; Best Storyteller like Zakir Khan, Keerthika Govindasamy, Ranveer Allahbadia, Zeel Patel, Avijit Jamloki; Disruptor of the Year includes Nancy Tyagi, Abhi and Niyu, Sushant Divgikr, Revant Himatsingka, Shivam Malik, Favourite Green Champion Abhinav Yadav, Vani Murthy, Ramveer Tanwar; Best Creator for Social Change like Sandeep Maheshwari, Supriya Paul, Siddhesh Lokare, Supriya Paul, Sushant Divgikr, Prajakta Koli. In agri-creators - Darshan Singh and Rythu Badi. The awards also acknowledge creators in diverse fields such as travel, technology, and gaming, with familiar names like Visa2explore, Gaurav Chaudhary, and Total Gaming in the running.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Modi had said earlier, "These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community."

“Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated," PM Modi had posted earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said. This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people’s choice, it added.